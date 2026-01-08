I’ll get to some of the economic news of the day, but I’m finding it appropriately hard to dispassionately go through current events in political economy and their implications for the matters I care most about: inclusive growth, affordability, full employment, worker-bargaining clout, living standards, etc.

A 37-year-old woman was murdered yesterday by masked agents of the state and the president is defending the killer. I’d like to be wrong about this, but the likelihood that those responsible for her death face justice feels alarmingly low.

The administration illegally used the military to attack a sovereign nation and capture their leader. Our leadership is now engaged in trying to expropriate that country’s oil reserves while espousing the false argument that those reserves belong to the U.S.

These same people are now talking about illegal invasions of other sovereign countries, including a NATO ally (as Greenland is a territory of Denmark). Perhaps they’re doing so just to rile up the media and their critics, but by now we’ve learned that anything’s possible.

You can say the foreign adventurism is a ploy to distract from the Epstein files, or its Sec’y of State Rubio’s long-held vendetta against Cuba (which cannot function without Venezuelan energy), or Trump’s desire to see $2 gas, or some elaborate enactment of the “Donroe” Doctrine. Neither would I discount the fact that Trump is addicted to TV news and loves seeing a military operation with his name on it light up the screen.

Perhaps those are all in play, and more. But if you thought/hoped that 2026 would see the administration dialing back and settling into a less disruptive groove, your hopes have been dashed, to put it mildly. I’m not sure what to do about this, other than protest in whatever form that takes for you. As you know, for me, that’s writing about it, so once more into the breach.

Venezuelan Oil

A few days ago, I noted that the idea that U.S. oil companies would be champing at the bit to get at Venezuelan oil reserves, which are plentiful, seemed fanciful for at least two reasons. First, when the price of a barrel of oil is around where it is now—$57 as of this moment; much less the $50/b that Trump explicitly aspires to through this play—investments in drilling stop penciling out in profitability terms.

Second, that’s especially the case when the chance of political instability is high. As one investor put it to me, “the problem isn’t what’s under the ground. It’s what’s going on above ground.” Perhaps Trump will continue to apply pressure to the Venezuelan gov’t on behalf of our major oil companies, or perhaps he’ll lose interest and they’re on their own.

Though it can be hard to discern in much of the writing, the Venezuelan people and their leadership, benighted as it often is, well understand that their economic fate is linked to the money they can make selling their oil to the rest of the world. And we must also remember that Trump and his minions often tout international deals that are not deals at all (I’m thinking of yesterday’s headlines that Venezuela was going to “turn over” 30-50 million barrels to the US).

Finally, while it is possible that, 3-5 years and billions of dollars in investment from now, Venezuelan oil output could double, from less than 1m b/d to 2m b/d, my prior is that there’s nothing game-changing going on in the near term. Here’s some thinking from Daan Struyven, a commodity analyst to whom I listen carefully:

The impacts on supply in the short term are ambiguous because on the one hand you could argue that the risks of disruptions have been up with the possibility that the blockade of Venezuelan oil may intensify [which] may lead to a lack of storage capacity. And therefore, production shut ins. On the other hand, you may also argue that it's more likely now that production will rise in coming months, especially if US firms were to reinvest and reengage in the region, potentially ahead of the midterms. So, the risk of higher…supply and the risk of lower supply have both gone up. The net impact is ambiguous.

Daan goes on to outline the bullish case for the longer-term:

In this bullish case from a supply perspective, where supply from Venezuela rises to about 2 million barrels per day, we estimate that oil prices should be about $4 per barrel lower by 2030 because of the extra supply from Venezuela in this upside supply scenario.

The rule of thumb is that a $10 decline in the price of oil lower the gas price by around $0.25. So, this would get you a dime at the pump. By 2030. If the oil companies take the plunge and the politics of the nation remain stable enough to accommodate our majors’ operations.

And all this is occurring against a backdrop where U.S. gas prices have been steadily low, holding around $3, down to $2.82, nationally, today. As I quipped the other day, from an affordability perspective, they should have invaded a country with cheaper healthcare, but now that they’re talking about Greenland/Denmark, I swear I just kidding!

Banning Institutional Investors Won’t Increase Housing Supply

Speaking of affordability, I’m finding it both revealing and disheartening to watch the Trump admin try to help solve the shortfall of affordable housing. First, they came up with their 50-year fixed-rate mortgage plan, which would be counter-productive in terms of housing affordability and more so, building housing wealth. Now, they’re adopting an old populist proposal to ban institutional investors—going forward (i.e., nothing on existing properties)—from acquiring homes, which they tend to take off the single-family-home-sale market and convert into rentals.

The first problem with the idea is obvious: it reduces the supply of rentals, which puts upward pressure on their costs. Over at The Argument, Jerusalem Demsas presents a muscular argument against the ban under the title Everybody Hates Renters. It’s a must read if you want the facts of the case.

EG, big, institutional investors hold a tiny sliver of the market (the largest share of investors are moms-and-pops):

The last comprehensive study was done by the Urban Institute which found that as of June 2022, large institutional investors (owning at least 100 homes) possessed 574,000 single-family rental properties. In 2022, there were more than 88 million detached single-family homes. That makes their ownership share roughly .65%.

The careful research support the idea that taking rental supply off the market hurts renters. The most frequently cited paper in that space found: “Overall…institutional acquisitions decrease rents and increase rental transactions, leading to large welfare gains for renters.”

All that said, this is also true (WSJ):

Investor purchases have also made it harder for some first-time buyers to compete with Wall Street-backed investment firms, with their all-cash offers. Institutions don’t always offer more money, but they are able to close a deal quickly and rarely quibble over worn flooring or dated bathrooms.

Note also that the research paper cited above also argues that institutional investors wield their pricing power to raise rents (“institutional concentration puts upwards pressure on rental prices, reinforcing the effect of market power”). It’s just that on net, the increased-supply-effect dominates.

I’m quite certain there’s no solution to the affordable housing shortfall that doesn’t require building more affordable housing, and that most definitely includes rental housing.