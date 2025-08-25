Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elliot Hoffman's avatar
Elliot Hoffman
13h

Where are the leaders? Business "Leader(s)" is now an oxymoron - no leadership - just empty suits with no soul, no courage, just foaming at the mouth for more billions

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Lucia philipson's avatar
Lucia philipson
11h

This is all evidence of the definition of “business success” in the us. There’s no ‘greater good’ or ‘moral motivation’, unless it’s built into that’s what regulation is for. It’s all about the short-term bottom line, essentially a private equity philosophy: do what makes the profit now and get out before it goes south. It rewards the large, politically connected enterprises and punishes the small and medium sized companies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture