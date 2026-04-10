Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
9h

Thanks for the datapoints, yes, “noisy” is the best description, my datapoints are a little different, my corner bodega/market … the owner an Ecuadorian, apologies for yet another 25 cent increase in the price of a cup of coffee… the owner, “Everything is more expensive for me,” the customers, mostly white guys on the way to work, snarling, directed at T …

That quarter may symbolize the beginning of the end of MAGA & company

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Jim Jubak's avatar
Jim Jubak
1h

The other piece of data news today. I’d just say everybody’s worried.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low in the University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment released today.

The preliminary April sentiment index slumped to 47.6 from 53.3 in March. The survey period includes responses from March 24 to April 7. That was below all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Consumers expect prices to rise at an annual rate of 4.8% over the next year, jumping a percentage point from March in the biggest advance since President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs a year ago.

Consumers see inflation rising at an annual rate of 3.4% over the next five to 10 years, up slightly from a month earlier.

The current conditions index slid to a record-low of 50.1 in April, while the expectations index declined to the weakest since 1980. Consumers’ perceptions of their current financial situation matched the worst since 2009. The outlook for business conditions over the next year fell to the lowest since mid-2022.

“Comments show that many consumers blame the Iran conflict for unfavorable changes to the economy,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement. “Economic expectations will likely improve after consumers gain confidence that the supply disruptions stemming from the Iran conflict have ended and gas prices have moderated.”

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