One thing I try to do with this Substack is present and interpret facts in as straightforward and honest a way as I can (with lots of opinion sprinkled in; guilty as charged). I’m far from the only one, of course, but this endeavor is particularly important these days, as we’ve perhaps never been stuck with powerful political leaders who are so comfortable espousing falsehoods.

In doing so—presenting factual material—I and my colleagues in this space are guided by the rules of probability and its offspring, statistics. What does this look like in real life? A good e.g. is, since we’re aware that any single data point can be an outlier, we often focus on trends. I wouldn’t have said much about the 6,000 loss in manufacturing jobs in September were it not a clear extension of a lasting trend.

But broadly speaking, if you’re trying to purvey facts, you must be always on guard for the ghouls and goblins that populate the list of biases. They include sampling and selection biases—deriving facts from a non-random group, like asking a highly partisan political group how they view a policy or economic development; recall bias: survey people after a snowstorm as to what’s their biggest civic concern and don’t be surprised if they say “snow removal.” Omitted variable bias: concluding x caused y when you forgot to include z.

All these and other biases are important, but the one I think may be the most consequential is confirmation bias (CB). It’s also the most easily corrected if you wedge it into your thinking. I’m writing about it today because I think there’s a good, live e.g. of CB underway as we speak, regarding the power and influence of the President.

According to Gemini, CB is afoot when people “interpret evidence or data in a way that confirms their pre-existing beliefs or hypotheses.” You could call it “wishful thinking,” but that’s not quite it. Often, when you engage in wishful thinking, you know you’re wishing; it’s more of “if-only-x-would-happen-that-would-be-so-great!” CB is believing something is true when a good portion of that belief is not supported by relevant evidence. It’s just that you’re blocking out the evidence that doesn’t support what you want to conclude, while upweighting evidence that does.

You’re worried about the weakness in the job market and you really want the Fed to cut rates at their next meeting, so you down-weight evidence that inflation is higher and stickier than you’d like. You’d rather not worry about gov’t debt, so you upweight the evidence that our debt has long been handily paid back at low interest rates, while down-weighting the fact that interest rates have climbed in recent years.

You observe President Trump having a terrible November so you upweight the butt-kicking his party received in the recent election, the tanking in the polls, the consistent mishandling of the most important economic issue he faces—affordability, and his inability to suppress the Epstein files (including the fact that the terminally spineless Rs defied him, at least until he went all “you can’t fire me! I quit!” re the vote to release the files). You down-weight that he’s always bounced back from such adversity and he still controls his party along with every branch of gov’t.

I’m not trying to be a downer. To the contrary, I think every one of the President’s losses is extremely important and because of these developments, those of us in the opposition must press our advantage harder than ever. But doing so may require awareness of CB. I’ve heard more than a few commentators maintain that the President is a lame duck, a year ahead of schedule. That’s CB in action.

Especially with the Epstein files, Trump got out of sync with MAGA. That’s not necessarily a lasting cleavage! There’s no way the Rs grew a spine over one week. As I’ve written, I don’t think they have anything near the policy chops to address the affordability crisis, and their recent lurching in that direction, along with their never-ending-attempt to blame it all on Biden, supports my case. But my awareness of my own CB in this context nudges me to consider that they have more than enough time to reset.

So, onward and forward into the fight for a better future, but with eyes-wide-open and with confirmation biases firmly under control!