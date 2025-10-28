Jared’s Substack

Beth Croucher
36m

Scott Bessent is tone deaf, ridiculous, and drowning in his arrogance. One of many just like him in this administration.

Kent
41m

The Social Security COLA is 2.8%. If you want to get yelled off the stage by a bunch of seniors of any political persuasion, then tell them that their cost of living only increased by 2.8% in the past year. Or that grocery prices have increased by only 1.1% so far this year. Tell them that inflation and unemployment won't be measured anymore because the government is shut down.

Tell Americans that Republican Senators have shut down the government because they don't want to continue health insurance subsidies that amount to 0.3% of total federal spending, and would only increase the federal deficit by 1.4%. Tell them that House Republicans gave themselves a paid vacation while everyone else in the government is working without pay, rather than staying in DC to vote on the 9 of 12 spending bills which still need to be passed for the government to be funded this year.

Someone should tell Americans, but it isn't going to be the perpetually tongue-tied Schumer, Jeffries, et al.

