Jeffrey Peté
3h

It took a visit to Shanghai for me to understand how far ahead China has become with EVs. Excluding their technology would be foolish. Think what Honda Accords did for American vehicle quality.

Jane Flemming
2h

We have a surfeit of scoundrels. I used to enjoy reading gardening and art books and novels. Now my book list is overloaded with economics, political theory and history. Capitalism and its Critics is one of many in this genre. I hope I can forgo Wealth of Nations and The Theory of Moral Sentiments, not because they’re not worth reading, but because I fear I will never crack another gardening book. This came courtesy of David Runciman and his guest on the Past, Present, Future podcast and their discussion of the philosophy of Adam Smith. I think it goes a long way to explaining Jeff Bezos and all the other scoundrels too numerous to name.

“This disposition to admire, and almost to worship, the rich and the powerful, and to despise, or, at least, to neglect persons of poor and mean condition, though necessary both to establish and to maintain the distinction of ranks and the order of society, is, at the same time, the great and most universal cause of the corruption of our moral sentiments. That wealth and greatness are often regarded with the respect and admiration which are due only to wisdom and virtue; and that the contempt, of which vice and folly are the only proper objects, is often most unjustly bestowed upon poverty and weakness, has been the complaint of moralists in all ages.”

It’s not just bad for our moral sentiments. It’s bad for our democracy and our economy. From what I gathered Adam Smith thought so too. He wasn’t just the invisible hand guy.

