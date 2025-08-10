This ain’t your father’s stagflation

Ryan Cummings and I have an oped in today’s NYT on the nascent stagflation and how it differs from that great ‘70s show. This time, it’s coming from inside the (White)house.

The piece is about the economics of stagflation—rising prices and slowing growth, which don’t typically show up together—which, broadly speaking, derive from shocks or policies that ding both demand and supply. Like…um…I dunno…sweeping tariffs, just to pull an example out of the air.

We don’t get into the politics of stagflation, which are pretty terrible. Those of us who were there for your father’s inflation remember the “misery index” (MI)—which is really a stagflation index—of the 70s: inflation plus unemployment. As we say in the piece, that’s low now but it’s likely moving up. My rough guesstimate is that by the end of this year, inflation is ~3%, instead of around 2% with no trade war, and unemployment is around 4.5% instead of around 4%. That’s an MI of 7.5%, which is still pretty low in historical terms—it reached over 20% in 1980—but it’s still two percentage points above its pre-pandemic rate, just north of 5%.

I get that Trump is Teflon and that the usual rules of politics don’t apply to him. But that doesn’t give him a pass on stagflation. If people—and I’m really thinking of non-MAGA voters, the ones who in 2024 were like “weird dude, but eggs were cheaper and interest rates were lower when he was in the oval”—see that his policies are exacerbating the steep affordability challenges they already face, he and the incumbents supporting him will pay a political price. How steep, I cannot say, and it will likely correlate with how high the MI goes. But the fact that it’s moving in the wrong direction while they’re doubling down on the factors pushing it up is, in my and Ryan’s view, a very important dynamic that must be elevated in the public view.

[PS: Ryan will be my guest this Tues at noon ET on Let’s Do Lunch at the Contrarian website!]

AI: There’s a lot we don’t know, but we’re learning more everyday

I’m spending August in Palo Alto, CA where I’m a policy fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, a great, forward-looking institute that’s jamming on the most interesting academic, policy, and tech work. I’ve been running an experiment: how long, in every convo out here, before someone mentions AI. The median so far is ~90 seconds.

I used to quip that the ratio of what we say to what we know about AI is rising asymptotically. But I’m retiring such snark. We’re learning more as adoption is rising, though huge and consequential questions remain.

The most important of which, imho, is: To what extent will AI complement or displace workers? And even more importantly, what is the policy set to boost labor-market complementarity and dampen substitution/displacement?

In a recent Let’s Do Lunch with Aya Ibrahim, we made the point that there was no such policy in place to help Americans hit with the China Shock—the large spike in Chinese import penetration in the 2000s. That egregious policy oversight was a significant contributor to today’s politics, wherein people who correctly recognize that they and their communities were abandoned by policy elites have fallen prey to Trump’s politics of retribution, which, for the record, only deepens their economic pain.

Can we PLEASE not repeat the mistake with AI??

I found this Goldman Sachs Exchanges podcast, featuring Joseph Briggs, to be a very useful summary of what we know so far.

Some points that stood out to me:

—Using their fairly high-bar definition, AI adoption in occurring in 9% of firms. They tend to be larger firms (tech, finance), so a slightly larger share of workers is effected, but according to Briggs:

…if we relate [AI exposure scores] to labor market slack indicators, things like unemployment rates, job finding rates, layoff rates, average hourly earnings, hours worked per week, there's really no sort of meaningful correlation.

—Tech hiring has slowed in recent years, which could be related to AI, but hiring has slowed in pretty much every sector outside of health care. A large concern here is the job market for college graduates. There’s a growing sense that AI is negatively impacting the entry-level labor market for grads, though, as noted above, it’s more anecdote than evidence.

Briggs speaks to this directly:

A lot of this is just related to the fact that the labor market has shifted back to a low-hiring, low-firing labor market. We're seeing this very broadly across sectors, across different industries, and so I think that the anecdotes and the relationship that the anecdotes have to AI is often a little bit overstated. That being said, if we do look at unemployment rates in the tech sector for young workers -- and so those between ages 20 and 30 -- they have increased by about 3 percentage points, and this is since the start of the year. And this is a much larger increase than we've seen [in] the tech sector more broadly or a larger increase than we've seen for other young workers. …the story is one where the overall impacts on young workers in the labor market, speaking from an aggregate perspective, is small. But if we start…zooming in on these specific industries where we are seeing AI be used to drive efficiency gains, there are signs that headwinds are emerging there.

—Is the current low-hire, low-fire labor market partly due to AI?

Given the extent to which Trumpian uncertainty is dampening hiring and investment (outside of AI and data centers), is there a connection to AI? Are employers saying “We need a new hire in marketing, but given the uncertain outlook, maybe AI can step up instead?”

The folks on the podcast think this might be going on but as I see it, if so, it would have to be in specific sectors, and as noted, hiring rates are down in most sectors. A restaurant holds off on hiring a line cook or waitperson due to actual and expected demand, not AI.

—So, how worried should we be about widespread displacement?

I’ve heard directly from titans of industry that widespread, AI-induced layoffs are coming sooner than you’d think, as in a few years, not a decade. Briggs, however, has what I found to be a more nuanced take here. It depends on the speed of adoption. His team foresees 6-7% displacement, which maybe sounds small but that’s 10 million workers, if it occurred in one year. Obviously, if the unemployment rate jumped half that much, it’d be an awful recession.

But we should never forget the following: Both productivity and employment have, on trend, gone up forever (i.e., they’re cyclical of course but around a long-rising trend). Technology displaces workers—as does trade—and it is therefore essential that policymakers create both guardrails and safety nets. But it also creates new demands, new jobs, new incomes, new supply and new demand.

However, a few large caveats apply: First, AI, very much a general-purpose tech, might be different. Second, as noted, displacement and speed of adoption are highly correlated. Third, and this is scary part, adoption and displacement could get a huge push from an economic downturn.

Briggs stresses that “a one percentage point boost in labor productivity due to technology, the unemployment rate tends to rise by around 30 basis points, three tenths, over the next year. After two years, there's no effect.”

But suppose the economy hits a recession and layoffs spike, as would be the case. Further suppose this occurs during a period wherein AI adoption could be accelerated such that when demand recovered, firms wouldn’t need to hire back nearly as many workers as they laid off.

That dynamic would undermine that usual tech pattern wherein both adoption and layoffs occur more gradually, allowing time for the new tech’s demand effects to take hold and generate new employment opportunities.

Which brings us back to our oped and the specter of stagflation. The damage being done by the Trump administration and their Congressional R facilitators is already sure to be long-lasting. It’s much quicker to tear down than to build up. But if they generate a deep downturn at a time when AI displacement looms large, it will be even more lastingly destructive.

The good news, as noted above, is that resistance is far from futile. I’m not saying an NYT oped is the answer, but the more that people know about the damage this administration is causing to their living standards, their aspirations, their own futures and that of their progeny, the better chance there is that this regime will be sent packing.