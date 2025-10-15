Due to the gov’t shutdown, BLS is not publishing the September CPI today, though it is scheduled for next Friday. I recognize that there are worse things in the world, but this is a particularly bad time to not get an update on price movements. The tariffs have planted the seeds of stagflation—higher unemployment and higher inflation—and Trump’s latest possibly-TACO threat to essentially place an embargo (100% tariffs) on Chinese goods’ exports waters those seeds. But the shutdown has pulled down the blinds to the greenhouse such that we cannot see the extent to which they’re sprouting (tortured metaphor alert!).

Private inflation data—which is less well-understood, at least by me, relative to private employment data, like the ADP alt jobs report—may show more tariff pressures, but we also have an updated analysis on tariffs inflationary impacts from the very careful researchers at Goldman Sachs (paywall).

One key variable here is consumer passthrough, i.e., the percent to which the import tax ends up being borne by the consumer, who stands at the end of the chain (exporters, shippers, importers, wholesalers, retailers). The Trumpies say it’s zero, which has zero credibility. And we should expect passthrough to grow over time, as firms have time-limited buffers, such as inventory frontrunning and margin compression.

GS estimates passthrough of about 55% right now, considerably lower than where we were last time Trump played this not-so-fun game. Why lower passthrough this time than last? More uncertainty about whether they’ll stick (not just TACO, but also the fact that most of them are probably illegal, though the SCOTUS conservative majority can’t be trusted to, ya know, enforce the law), more usage of the aforementioned buffers this time than last time, and probably the fact that consumers are uniquely price sensitive right now, having gone through the great inflation in 2021-22. At any rate, GS expects passthrough to climb to 70%.

But GS has core PCE already up 44 basis points (hundredths of a percentage point) due to tariffs, with 60 more bps to come, and based on three passthrough scenarios, they don’t have inflation getting back to the Fed’s target until mid-27. By the end of this year, they predict almost a one-point gap due to tariffs.

I did a TV interview the other day wherein someone said the tariff inflation effect was “a lot of smoke but no fire.” I disagree. It’s not hair-on-fire-through-the-roof impact, but with US goods imports just 11% of GDP, I never expected it to be. But no one should doubt that consumer passthrough is occurring. Just ask a consumer.

Feedback From Our Oped

Ryan Cummings and I had an oped in yesterday’s NYT, which we wrote about yesterday up here. Here are a few bits of interesting feedback I got (Ryan, if you’re reading this, send me yours and I’ll add them!).

—You may be right, but aren’t some of these Mag 7 highly profitable, like Apple, Amazon, Nvidia? Meta not equal to pets.com!

Ryan spoke to this in yesterday’s post, but I came across the same point this AM in an Axios note:

“It’s going to take a lot more than the AI narrative to be able to hold up the stock market if we see a combination of a meaningful weakening in domestic conditions plus escalating trade tensions,” Elliott [CEO of Unlimited Funds] says.

Remember, Big Tech stocks are driving the market right now, but not making money from AI just yet.

“They get all their cash flows from traditional, real economy activities: advertising and retail sales,” Elliott notes.

That puts the companies driving the stock market at risk if consumers starts to falter amid any broader economic weakness.

And recall that a negative consumer wealth effect was one of our main concerns. Which raises another pushback I got:

—Stocks go up, even way up, and stocks go down. What’s the big deal?

If that was the full story, we wouldn’t be particularly worried. After all, bubbles have forever occurred in market and non-market economies (China’s real estate bubble), or at least since the 1600s (tulip bubble). Of course, when there’s squirrelly leverage—excessive, opaque securitization—behind the debt that inflates the bubble, which ends up freezing global credit, everyone agrees that’s a very big deal.

But we’d argue anytime that a bursting bubble damages the real economy—jobs, wages, incomes—which is far more-often-than-not the case, it’s still a problem (Dean Baker, who tried to warn the world about the housing bubble, argues that the loss of housing wealth dominated finance in terms of the deep recession that ensued). Is it possible to have a benign bubble burst? Of course, but given the magnitudes in play re AI investment, we doubt this is that.

In our first draft, we referred to the dot-com recession as “mild,” which, relative to other recessions, it was. But the editor, correctly, took that out. The unemployment rate went up 2 ppts when the dot-com bubble burst vs. >5 ppts when the housing bubble burst. But I suspect there was nothing “mild” about those 2 ppts worth of job losses for those for whom the bell tolled.

—Even if you’re right, all the capital spending and innovative tech could still be transformative.

Totally agree. We couldn’t fit that enough in the oped, though it was in there, but the bubble-ology tends to focus on financing and most importantly, timing. If the payback takes “too long,” investors may bail, and the bubble will burst, even if the underlying investment eventually pays off.

—You’re probably right, but what am I supposed to do about it?

We would never give retail advice. And no one should try to time the market. Sorry if that’s unhelpful, but what’d you expect from us?!

We will say that the thing you want to do, which you’d want to do anyway when the sun is shining, is make sure the safety net is in place and ready to step in something should pop. Step 1 is reopening the damn government!