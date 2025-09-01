Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Parrish's avatar
David Parrish
1hEdited

I'm no economist, but as a retired public school teacher in a state (Texas) with "right to work" law, we were forbidden from striking. Our labor unions lobbied for better pay and conditions, healthcare, but without any real power, other than political. But now our state, once moderate Democrat, has now turned into libertarianism and Trumpism. My point is that Mr. Bernstein is correct in his analysis (and as economic architect of Joe Biden's administration was seeking to correct union policy), but this is a two-edged sword: in order to grow unions, we must regain political power, something that will

be hard to do. Not impossible, but difficult. Why don't voters and elected officials pay attention to the lessons of history? Why did D's allow Reaganism to upend its pact with labor? All hard questions. D's must divorce themselves from corporatism and embrace a true populist movement, a.k.a. Bernie Sanders.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tom Passin's avatar
Tom Passin
20m

This essay articulates many of the things I have been unclearly thinking for some time, so thank you for that. I think that one more factor may have been the decline in manufacturing jobs: people haven't tended to take the idea of unionizing service and office jobs as seriously as manufacturing unions, even though some service and office jobs are unionized.

The preamble to the US constitution begins ""We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union...". Large corporations and very wealthy people have a great deal of power; states have a great deal of power. The remaining people need offsetting power or there can never be a "more perfect union". If unions can no longer supply enough offsetting power, the Federal government is the only remaining source large enough to do so. Currently it's failing badly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture