I’ve seen many soliloquys reflecting on America’s 250th birthday, though I admit I haven’t read many of them. For better or worse, my mind gravitates towards the near term, trying to explain the June job market rather than how far we have or haven’t come over the last 2.5 centuries and where we’re headed over the next ones.

But today’s a good day to lean against type and at least briefly noodle on the bigger picture. And this seems like a good place to start:

“I do not pretend to understand the moral universe; the arc is a long one, my eye reaches but little ways; I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; I can divine it by conscience. And from what I see I am sure it bends towards justice.” Theodore Parker, 1853

Parker was Unitarian minister, an active Boston abolitionist, and a funder of John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry. As readers surely know, versions of the quote were later taken up by Martin Luther King, Jr. and to this day it is a frequent reference point made by Barack Obama.

I like it for many reasons. First, its humility. A good place to start such broad contemplation is to admit that we know little and can see but “a little ways.” (See my forecasting record for evidence.) There’s even a reference to first derivatives in there re calculating curves. But what Parker does have is “conscience,” by which he can “divine” the arc.

Another important element of Parker’s sermon, one that has resonated with other great leaders, notably those fighting for civil and human rights, is its inherent hope. If the arc of history bends towards justice, then, as I often quip in my economic time-series analysis, the trend is our friend. Obviously, Parker, King, Obama all dedicated their lives—gave their lives, in King’s case—to bending the arc. They did not passively rely on an inevitable trend.

And their works, along with those of millions of leaders, followers, activists, voters, and just fundamentally good people trying to leave the world better than they found it, have yielded great progress.

But I know that many Americans are now questioning Parker’s assertion. In today’s America, there are powerful forces who could credibly say, though they would never use these words:

“We are mightily and successfully bending the moral arc of the universe back towards injustice, towards corruption, self-dealing, racism, and not just xenophobia, but murderous xenophobia. We are, piece-by-piece, working to take apart the very infrastructure of representative democracy. We are disassembling the hydraulics of the underlying machine that justice seekers have used to bend the arc their way. And we are doing so in a lasting way.

Behold our works. We have debauched—and our proxies have literally invaded—the institutions, from the halls of learning to the government itself, that the arc-benders have depended on to make moral progress. We have created a pervasive media environment wherein even speaking the words of justice brings wrath down on those who would employ such language.

We have broken ties with former international allies in the arc-bending project, and have waged wars both hot and cold to tear down any semblance of a unified, global pursuit of human rights and economic justice, while building up an isolationism that ensures such unification remains at bay.

Our power remains unchecked and we are far from done.”

So, which is it? Does the arc of progress, nudged by devoted and moral stalwarts, supported by large swaths of good people who want a better world, bend towards justice? Or do the conditions we find ourselves in today, on the eve of the nation’s 250th birthday, prove that Parker’s conscience couldn’t divine anything. He was seeing what he wanted to see, not what was and is.

I can see no further than he could, and, of course, far less than the great leaders cited herein. But I think he was more right than wrong. I’m not saying anything about the arc of history, which I’m not sure even exists. I tend to go with the playwright Alan Bennett’s view of history as “…just one f—ing thing after another.”

But that doesn’t mean history is a “random walk” that bounces around based on who knows what. There is, I believe, an underlying force cited by Harper that is truly determinative and as such, more important than all that moral arc stuff. It resides in a different word from his sermon: conscience.

I heard a segment on the radio the other day wherein a bunch of World Cup tourists—first-time visitors to our shores—were saying how scared they were to come here, based on everything they’d heard about Trumpism, gun violence, vicious partisanship, the toxic cesspool of hatred on social media. But the reality they found was totally different.

Of course, there are horrible people everywhere—Trump, Miller, Vance; something happened to them that eroded their consciences. And like every conscience-damaged autocrat through history, they’ve masterfully cultivated the politics of resentment to take and abuse power in the interest of greedily acquiring more power and wealth.

But history also reveals that they are aberrations, because the conscience of not just America, but humanity, bends toward the innate to desire to survive, thrive, prosper, along with the recognition that this requires us to cooperate with each other. The broken-conscience regime is always trying to get us to go it alone, emphasizing us-against-them, zero-sum games—for me to win, you must lose, everyone’s ripping us off, YOYO! (you’re on your own).

But the plain fact is that we’re in this together (WITT), from neighbors to communities to country to world. When we’re united—which we’re not these days—it’s in no small part because our consciences, divine or otherwise (I’m not in the divine camp; my take is WITT>YOYO is how we survive and prosper; but you do you!), inherently knows that being united is the only reliable way forward. I mean, the damn word—UNITED—is our first name!

I do not mean to engage in mindless optimism. We may or may not survive long enough to get back to where most of our consciences want to take us. The reign of the damaged-conscience regime, as outlined above, is extremely dangerous. But I am optimistic that they’re where they are by accident, by a cascade of intersecting, bad outcomes, mostly high prices and the absence, in the majority of most voters’ minds, of a credible Democrat alternative to Trump, who a decisive group of voters believed would make life more affordable (again, I’m not denying his support from those who want nothing but hateful revenge on “liberal elites,” but they’re a minority).

The current regime is just plain awful at governance, and they’re increasingly unpopular. That’s partly because they’re not only failing to make life affordable but pushing hard in the wrong direction. To use a timely metaphor, they specialize in own-goal kicks.

But I submit that another, larger part of their unpopularity is their lack of conscience in the Harperian sense. I noted above that “millions of leaders, followers, activists, voters, and just fundamentally good people” are trying to leave the world better than we found it. We are the large majority and we are driven and motivated by an inherent conscienceness that knows we must work together to try to get to a better place. Evil forces who lack this positive, collective conscience-driven goal may have the upper hand for now. But I’m more confident than not that they cannot sustain it.

Happy 4th, all!