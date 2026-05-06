Good morning! Want to see a big number? How about this one: $31,274,803,000,000. That’s the size of the U.S. debt as of this month.

Want another one? Here’s GDP:

$31,856,300,000,000

You probably noticed that those two numbers are pretty close. The public debt now equals the size of the economy, up from less than 40% a couple of decades ago (this figure cuts off at ‘24; the debt ratio is now touching 100%).

With apologies for being (temporarily) confusing, allow me to assert that a) this 100% ratio does not freak me out, and b) this 100% ratio portrays a serious problem.

First, just to make sure we’re on the same definitional page, the debt is not the deficit in the same way the water in your bathtub is not the water coming out of the faucet or going down the drain. The debt is the accumulation—the sum—of all deficits and surpluses since we began this experiment called America. The debt is the stock; the deficits are the flow.

The level of the debt ratio by itself conveys little information. You need to know why it’s where it is. We had a higher ratio in 1946 to help underwrite WWII, which we can all agree was worth it. Japan has long sustained much higher debt ratios than ours, and, at least until recently, their interest rates and therefore debt service stayed quite low.

Tracking the figure above, and cutting through a lot of nuance, we financed the war in the 1940s. We had an post-war economic boom that lowered the ratio all the way until Reagan’s misguided trickle-down tax cuts coupled with strong military spending reversed the curve. Then, in the mid-1990s, there was genuine concern about the fiscal outlook and Clinton raised taxes at the top of the scale, along with the dot.com boom and strong capital gains’ realizations.

So far, so good. Nothing to see here, folks.

But starting around 2010, you see a quite different picture—a one-way ratchet wherein the debt (and deficits—the flow into the debt) grows in good times and bad. We can argue about the magnitude of the increases in the shaded areas—recessions—but there’s zero question in my mind that deficits and debt should rise in such periods.

What’s troubling now—remember point “b” above—is how the debt climbs outside of downturns. We no longer have cyclical or “national emergency” debt increases. They’re now “structural,” as in embedded in the system.

In other words, I’m far more worried about the slope of that curve than its level. Sure, I’d like the ratio to fall in good times, to return to a more counter-cyclical pattern (GDP goes up; debt goes down). But what we really need to see is debt stabilization, and if you look at CBO forecasts, that’s not on the menu.

My concern is not simply aesthetic. It’s about how this could first nibble and then bite at the living standards of the majority of American families that are already struggling to get by. My guess is that the pain would unfold as a slow burn—rising interest rates, higher, stickier inflation, debt service gobbling up more income—rather than a “sudden stop,” a Liz-Truss moment where creditors stop lending to us. But I’ve talked to very smart people who think this too is a possibility. In my own work, forthcoming with SIEPR co-authors, we show that if we did face a rate-crunch or other budget shock, the magnitude of the fiscal consolidation that would have to quickly occur would mean very sharp and painful spending cuts and/or tax increases.

How did we get here? Bobby Kogan and I recently wrote a piece addressing this question wherein we identified a series of tax cuts, unmatched by spending cuts, that have severely damaged the linkage between economic growth and revenue flows to the Treasury.

As Bobby recently tweeted: “Your perennial reminder that, had the Bush and Trump tax cuts never been enacted, debt/GDP would be declining indefinitely instead of rising…”

In that regard, allow me to share one more big number, one that’s even bigger than the debt or the GDP. From the WSJ:

This is a different stock: the $110 trillion stock of net wealth held by boomers (yes, I’m guilty as charged). The article accuses us of living longer and thereby not passing wealth down sooner, but I’ve got a different point here.

Shifting that debt-ratio curve will require higher taxes. Given the political compromise that must surely accompany any such deal, spending cuts will also have to be on the table, but see Bobby and my discussion about how this breaks down. Spending is where we thought it would be; tax revenues are much lower.

Yet, putting aside the very dumb tariffs, which need to go, the tax base has shrunk to an unsustainable, increasingly vanishing point. As tax reporter Richard Rubin recently put it:

Faced with Republicans’ “never increase taxes” posture, Democrats adopted a “never increase taxes on almost anyone” response. They calibrated it for their shifting Trump-era coalition, which includes professional-class voters in high-cost, high-income suburbs. Obama said he wouldn’t raise taxes on households with incomes under $250,000. Biden updated that to $400,000. Those pledges constrained Democrats’ ability to design tax proposals.

In response to this reality and to the WSJ wealth figure, many seeking a sustainable path are now talking about wealth taxes. Any rich guy/gal with a tax lawyer knows that the vast majority of wealth is out-of-reach to the IRS, so this wealth stock just keeps growing, most recently fueled by outsized gains from the tech sector, while regular folks struggle to pay for gas and groceries.

In other words, just like the K-shaped economy is increasingly unbalanced, so is the tax base. The problem is that, while experts tell me the Constitutional language is less definitive than is often claimed, this SCOTUS would almost surely block a wealth tax.

But the magnitude of the all the big numbers here—the debt, the GDP, the wealth stock—is such that we should still try. And if that path is blocked, there are many others, on which more to come.

To be clear, I don’t think this is an emergency. Yes, our debt service is climbing in ways that are concerning, and fixed income markets are more nervous than usual about the structural rise in the debt. But creditors still buy our debt, rates are not through the roof, and overall growth remains solid, even as its leaving many behind.

So, do not fear big numbers. But do fear where they’re headed and the risks that path engenders.