Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Nicoll's avatar
Peter Nicoll
Apr 17

"build, baby, build" would have been an *outstanding* slogan. It would have driven attention to the problem -- which is a major issue for voters -- and its solution. Perhaps offsetting the cost of eggs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Markets Zoon's avatar
Markets Zoon
Apr 17

Being the global reserve currency brings immense advantages: lower borrowing costs, persistent demand for sovereign debt, and unparalleled financial influence. But reserve status is not a birthright. It comes with stringent, often overlooked requirements. In a world where the safety-liquidity-return hierarchy governs global capital flows, breaching the “safety” pillar would be the most dangerous move of all.

https://open.substack.com/pub/marketszoon/p/dollar-privilege?r=58uzcq&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture