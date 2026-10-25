Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Javaman's avatar
Javaman
1d

An eminent historian of technology, Mel Kranzberg, once pronounced that “Technology is neither good nor bad; nor is it neutral.” This essay shows that truth again. On the one hand, we have algorithmic machines stoking fury and on the other a website dedicated to understanding economic information. The choice is left to us about how we use the tools. Use them for good, dammit.

Reply
Share
Lee R. Nackman's avatar
Lee R. Nackman
1d

Two words: windfall profits!

Three words: because they can!

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture