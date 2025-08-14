There is a way to improve the BLS data. It’s the opposite of firing people.

The great—by which I mean truly horrible—data debate began in earnest on jobs day this month when a large negative revision to payrolls in May and June led the president to fire the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since then, two flavors of angst have prevailed. One is the righteous one about the deep and consequential harms of politicizing statistical data. The other, which is the subject of this rant, is the complete fake one involving trashing the quality of the BLS’s work.

To be clear from the outset, almost any data-collection process can be improved, and it is true that survey response rates are down here in the U.S. (and everywhere else for that matter). But while we should be talking about providing our statistical agencies more resources and staff to improve their processes (and learn more about why response rates are down, part of which I’d bet is rising mistrust of gov’t), that’s not what’s going on here.

Try this thought experiment: suppose the 258,000 negative revision of payrolls for May and June had been positive. Would Dr. McEntarfer still be running BLS and none of this controversy would have erupted? That there’s one of them rhetorical questions.

Trump’s minions, some of whom should know way better, along with this Antoni guy that Trump has nominated to run the BLS, are going around talking smack about BLS, and presumably any other agency that delivers numbers they don’t like.

Hassett falsely accused the Bureau of putting “partisan patterns” in the data and of publishing “propaganda.” Bessent piled on, claiming that “cleaning up the BLS…should have been done long ago.” Trump won’t stop blathering on about any negative data are rigged while any positive data are somehow correct. I won’t even get into Antoni’s mishegoss.

What matters now, however, is not how these mooks talk about this, but about how we do. To frame this as if Trump, Antoni, or any of them want to improve the quality of the data is to buy into their corrupt framing. Avoiding their frame will not be hard. The minute they get a report they like, they’re not going say they don’t trust it. They’re going to say it’s evidence of Trump’s great economy.

Any journalist who doesn’t ask them why, all of the sudden, they trust the data, needs to find a new line of work. Even the notoriously conservative Wall St. Journal editorial page pointed this out:

Last week [Antoni] cited BLS survey data—yes, despite previously criticizing it as unreliable—to argue that Mr. Trump’s immigration policies have caused a surge of employment of native-born Americans as “artificially cheap labor is removed” from the economy.

Until they prove otherwise, no one should ever allow anyone associated with the administration to claim any true concern about data quality.

How might they prove otherwise? By recognizing the fact that every statistics student is taught in month one: data precision goes up with the sample size. No less that McEntarfer herself was consistently making this case, pointing out that the decline in real funding, as shown in the CAP chart below, pushes in exactly the wrong way if we want to reverse the trend in response rates, boost sample sizes, and narrow error margins (i.e., statistical confidence intervals). Btw, it seems worth reminding everyone that the BLS’s yearly budget, at around $700 million in recent years is 0.01% of federal spending. And that’s for information that fuels markets and provides timely info on the current state of some of our most important economic variables, including employment and inflation. That’s a freakin’ bargain, people!!

But following the simple facts of statistical precision—raising sample sizes, working to reverse response rate declines—is too much for this crew:

Bessent demurred when asked if the White House would consider more money and staff for the BLS. “That’s more of a Democratic idea, that we need more,” he said. “It’s always money. It’s always money.”

I guess he’s right that it is a “Democratic idea” to support our stat agencies in the interest of improving our understanding of facts. They’ve got a very different idea about that.

Trump’s latest tariff defense is awful, even for him. But are D’s buying it??!!

From the NYT:

Here we have a Republican president, backed fully by his pet Republican Congress, arguing that cutting taxes will destroy the economy. And this is a few weeks after assuring all—also in BS mode—the cutting taxes will “turbocharge” the economy.

I get that they say whatever comes to mind and that today’s arguments are uncorrelated with yesterday’s (for my econometrician fans, zero autocorrelation in the time series of their arguments). But this is beyond ridiculous.

First, their legal argument is analogous to: “Yes, I robbed the bank. But I’m using the money now, so you can’t arrest me.”

Second, their lawyers are arguing that somehow ruling against the tariffs would cause “financial ruin” while forgetting that their client’s budget bill is likely to send the debt/GDP ratio far above historical highs.

Third, from a tax-incidence perspective, the above argument implicitly says “it’s fine to increase deficits with tax cuts that favor the wealthy, as long as we then lower them with tax increases on the working class.”

Fourth, while I’ve flipped from deficit dove to something more hawkish, largely based on higher rates and thus higher debt service, along with bipartisan disregard for the fiscal path, there’s no coherent argument that ending the trade war would hurt the economy. To the contrary, as I’ve been arguing, and as today’s data shows (next entry), tariffs are showing up in prices, not to mention the uncertainty effects on (non-AI-related) investment and hiring, and they’ll continue to do so. Taking them down would quickly help the economy.

Finally on this point, I’ve heard some mumbling that Ds, should they ever regain power, would have to keep Trump’s tariffs for revenue purposes. No way. Or, at least, no way if I have any say (a questionable proposition, I know). We have many more progressive ways to raise revenues. Granted, they’re legislative while tariffs apparently can be meted out by exec orders, though not if the court rules the way it should on this.

But the main reason these tariffs cannot stand is that Ds must run and win on affordability. And doing so requires promising to take down the tariffs and then delivering on that promise.

Wholesale Prices Show Big Tariff-Induced Pop

The PPI (producer price index, i.e., wholesale prices) was up 0.9% in July, well above the 0.2% expectation and the largest monthly increase since June ‘22. On a yearly basis, the headline rate popped up to 3.3%, almost a point above June’s 2.4% rate.

Goods are services both contributed to the upside miss, up 0.7% and 1.1% for the month. Some of that is payback for softness in prior months, but my suspicion, stated up here in many recent posts, that tariffs are and will continue to show up in the price data is unfortunately looking like the right call.

You might reasonably suspect that there’s a sequencing here: tariffs passthrough to wholesale prices first and then into consumer prices. There’s probably some truth to that, and we know that firms have “eaten” some of the tariffs in lower margins in previous months, a process that I believe is winding down, meaning increased consumer passthrough is in the pipeline. But the PPI is only slightly correlated with future CPIs so I wouldn’t extrapolate too far on that.

Still, they can shoot all the messengers they want, but that data are clear: tariffs are raising the cost of living at a time when Americans are already highly stressed about affordability. And that is a policy choice with which this administration and its Congressional backers appears to be perfectly fine.