Busy, busy, busy out here on the West Coast, but we have much to discuss, so forgive me for being brief. I’ll elaborate some of these points in later posts.

The War and the Economy: It’s All About Duration

There’s a lot of interest in the impact of the war in Iran, which is spreading across the Middle East, on the U.S. economy. Markets started out yesterday deep in the red, but mostly recovered later in the day. Today, they’re way down again as of this writing, and the “fear”/volatility index is elevated.

The price of oil is up from about $65/barrel to $77 right now, as production, refining, and shipping are all disrupted. About a fifth of the global oil supply, as well as natural gas, flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which at this point is effectively shut down.

A $10 increase in the price of a barrel of oil raises the retail pump price by around $0.25, which people will feel. That will, in turn, kick up headline inflation by a couple of tenths, and lower real GDP growth by about a tenth (because consumers have less disposable income after paying energy bills; yes, that means oil producers’ incomes go up).

However—and let me be very clear that I’m talking economics, not geopolitics, where the potential impact is on a completely different timeline—if the conflict is short, as in 4’ish weeks, give or take a few, my expectation is that things snap back pretty quickly to where they were pre-conflict.

EG, here’s a useful scenario chart from GS research:

Scenario 1 is the longer-term conflict, 2 is a medium-term conflict, and the baseline (meaning what these researhers expect) is a short conflict. Under the longest-term scenario, the oil price stays elevated for the rest of this year into next year, and that leads inflation to be 2-to-3-tenths-of-a-point higher than would otherwise be the case.

The Trump administration’s intention here, as with Venezuela, appears to be to take out the opposition leader and then let the country sort out the power vacuum. That is, of course, a potential recipe for a lot of suffering, especially if the newly elevated leadership is as brutal—or more so—than the one we took out. But the administration is just as aware of this duration rule as I am, and given their already awful track record on affordability, I expect them to try to keep the conflict short.

That said, these things take on a life of their own, and the possibility of yet another Mid-East quagmire looms larger by the day. Stay tuned on this one…I’ll expect to come back to this duration question as the conflict (d)evolves.

Sectoral Bargaining: An Important Yet Overlooked Solution to the Affordability Crisis

I’m excited about this new report we have out today from the Center for American Progress, co-authored with Madland, Glass, and Posthumus, showing how, if America moved from workplace to sectoral bargaining, we could very significantly raise the share of workers covered by union bargaining, perhaps from ~11 to ~29 percent!

It’s a pretty short and intuitive report, so please give it a read. The fact is that there’s a huge “representation gap” in this country, where many more workers want union representation than have it. One reason for this is the balkanized way workers have to bargain for such coverage here, a function of labor law that’s firmly tilted against union organizing.

Here’s how we describe sectoral bargaining, including a note about how tough it will be to get there, legislatively. The deeply embedded, well-funded, anti-union forces in this country know and fear the results we document in this space:

Sectoral bargaining is a type of collective bargaining that creates minimum standards and provides representation for all workers in a particular industry or occupation. It typically operates in conjunction with workplace-level bargaining—the current default for bargaining in the United States—setting sector-wide standards that workers can seek to bargain above at their worksite. Sectoral bargaining can go by different names including multiemployer and industry-wide bargaining, and countries support it in different ways, but all sectoral bargaining involves unions negotiating standards that cover workers at multiple worksites. Achieving sectoral bargaining in the United States will take significant reforms to federal labor law, though there are some emerging state models to build upon.

Here’s the key figure:

The x-axis shows the level of bargaining, going from least to most sectoral; the y-axis shows coverage. We use these data to build a simple, statistical model that predicts the U.S. coverage increase cited above. As usual with such estimates, there’s a wide confidence interval around the point estimate, so we wouldn’t swear by the magnitude of the increase. But we would swear by its direction.

What’s the affordability linkage? Easy-peasy: greater coverage means workers get a larger slice of the pie they’re helping to bake, meaning higher compensation, along with better working conditions. As I’ve often argued, the affordability crisis is mostly framed in terms of prices, which makes sense given people’s experiences of elevated price levels. But it’s equally about wages and incomes, and moving to sectoral bargaining could make a big difference in that regard.

Joe Biden, Jamelle Bouie, and Presidential Aspirations

Yesterday, while struggling with stomach crunches, I was listen to the NYT Opinions podcast. They were reviewing Trump’s SOTU speech and Jamelle Bouie, who always makes a lot of sense to me, was pointing out the “lurid and virulent racism” in the speech (my bold):

It’s not as if all American — past American presidents or even most American presidents — have ever been racial egalitarians. But there was a recognition that public bigotry of that kind was just not acceptable. It’s not a thing that was OK, because the president is supposed to represent all Americans, and, at best, try to represent all Americans at their highest aspirations. And that gets to the second thing that was striking to me about the State of the Union, which is that there are no aspirations here. It’s the most base emotions and attitudes and feelings — a crude instinct to dominate others. And that’s all that Trump has to offer to the public.

My mind quickly jumped to my former boss, Joe Biden. Now, I fully recognize that Biden, whom I call a friend, had many foibles that are elevated by many on both the left and right. But that bolded statement above is something he believed in his bones and it came through in almost every speech he gave. And I believe this was an unheralded, great benefit to this country, one that is sorely missed right now.

Even when talking about awful things that were happening—a shooting, a blatantly racist or otherwise hateful incident—he’d go back to the refrain “that’s not who we are.” I once challenged him on this, especially given how many egregious examples there were of how that is who we are, or at least it’s who we’ve become.

He explained to me, in terms much like Bouie’s, that the president puts a ceiling on optimism, a ceiling on the aspirations for, if not who we are, who we could and should be. He viewed his role as not blithely accepting, or even worse, in Trump’s case, fomenting, the worst impulses we have and we manifest, but on encouraging us to be better than that. And he was consistently and visibly confident that we could achieve such aspirations.

Cynics—or perhaps realists—will say that current events prove his confidence was ill-placed. But I’m not sure that’s right. And I have—I believe we should all have—warm thanks for his confidence in us, even if it is not always easily or obviously observed and deserved.