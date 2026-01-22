SCOTUS Sounded Pretty Doubtful Re Trump’s Authority to Fire Fed Gov. Cook

I listened yesterday to part of the SCOTUS argument on whether Trump has the authority to fire Lisa Cook for alleged—still no evidence—mortgage fraud having to do with a vacation home, which is, as Chair Powell said in his video about his own case, is just pretense. Two lower courts ruled that Trump exceeded his authority and the SCOTUS justices seemed equally skeptical.

I don’t know how to map the oral hearings onto their final decision. My sense is that when a majority of the justices are this skeptical of one side’s arguments, the likelihood that they ultimately vote accordingly is well above 50%. There are many places to read more informed takes, including this from my pal Bharat, who is some kind of lawyer, though not one I’d want defending me (no shade, to be clear—he’s just too likely to break into a (correct) argument on what my case symbolizes re structural inequality while I get hauled off to jail).

But I’ll note two things from the parts of the argument I heard, with the latter more significant. First, a few justices on both sides of the court’s ideological divide seemed quite sympathetic to the economic argument that letting Trump have this power, especially when the alleged infraction was as questionable and unrelated to Dr. Cook’s monetary policy work as this one, would compromise the Fed’s independence and hurt the economic lives of millions of innocent bystanders. When Justice Barrett raised this argument, the gov’t’s lawyer argued that it can’t be right because after Trump sent Cook the letter firing her, the stock market went up for the next three days in a row. Really, where do they get these people?

More importantly, what I heard—and again, this ain’t over by a longshot; SCOTUS could just kick the case back down to lower courts for more evidentiary review, which they found to be exceedingly scant—was consistent with a functional democracy wherein the Supreme Court applies the rule of the law to the president. I’m not going to get at all excited about that. The conservative majority on this court has been anything but a barrier to Trump’s creeping authoritarianism. But listen for yourself and you’ll see that wasn’t the case in these arguments yesterday.

No, the tide isn’t turning. And I’d like the high court to give the same deference to the lives of regular people than to the financial implications of messing with Fed independence. But also no, democracy isn’t dead yet.

Inflation Still High and Sticky; Spending Keeps on Ticking

We got PCE inflation data (the gauge the Fed looks at most closely) for Oct and Nov this AM and, at least on a yearly basis, it’s still pretty high and pretty sticky, closer to 3% than the Fed’s 2% target. Market odds that the Fed holds the funds rate where it is at their Jan 28 meeting are 95%. The figure shows yearly inflation for headline, core, and core services. As you see, the trend flitted about 2% pre-pandemic but has not done so since.

Note that core services (services inflation ex housing & energy services) is particularly elevated, which is worrisome given that pressures on this index are unlikely to come largely from tariffs.

That said, if we look at annualized PCE inflation over shorter time frames—a good way to get a bead on where inflation might be headed—we see a deceleration pattern in the core, which the Fed will welcome, though less so in services.

Bottom line, the Fed’s likely plan for a January-pause-and-look-around-for-few-weeks makes sense. Especially since the macroeconomy’s been doing fine with these higher rates. Yes, of course they’re eroding real wages and incomes relative to target rates, and I’ve got serious K-shape concerns. But, as we also learned in today’s report, none of that has hurt aggregate real spending much at all. If anything, the level of spending is cruising slightly above its pre-pandemic trend. Part of the strong Oct/Nov spending came out of savings, which fell, as a share of after-tax income to a low 3.5% in Nov. That’s not particularly sustainable, but the solid real spending trend has persisted and has momentum, and this is before a bunch of folks get bigger refund checks than they’re likely expecting.

TACO Thursday

US equity markets are in the process of clawing back losses from earlier in the week, as Trump backed off his threat to tariff anyone that opposed his takeover of Greenland. Whatever…I’m at a loss over what to say about such madness.

But there is an important question embedded in here and it has to do with other market measures besides stocks. As investors, lenders, creditors observe that Trump is not only increasingly unhinged but unopposed by any who could stay his erratic hand, they’ll push up rates, demanding inflation and risk premia—added points to compensate them for investing in a nation led by this guy and his enablers. And those points won’t necessarily come off as stocks bounce around.

Here’s the 30-year mortgage rate. Trump’s big mortgage-bond buy took it down but his Greenland crazy backed the rate back up. The yield 10-year Treasury also went up this week and hasn’t come down much.

And gold, which is closing in on $5k/oz has been an increasingly demanded save haven:

No one can forecast where these rates are headed, but my point is simply that Trump’s erratic behavior may make for the fun ups and downs of the TACO trade, but higher interest rates, a weaker dollar, and rising gold prices are, at least for now, all saying something more lasting about the risk this president brings to the table.