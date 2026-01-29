The Fed Holds

I warned you yesterday that I’d get back to you after the Fed announcement on what they’re doing, or not doing, with interest rates. What they’re not doing is lowering (or raising) them, at least for now, and possibly for a few more months. Powell announced that the committee voted to hold rates where they are (3.5%-3.75%—the Fed set their rate within a range) with 10 members favoring the hold and two dissenting.

Chair Powell’s rationale was that they’ve already cut 1.75 percentage points off the peak, and with both the job market and inflation looking a bit more stable, it made sense to pause, look around at their works, and make their way through the darkness by “the light of the data.” (Powell has a penchant to wax poetically about such things.)

Broadly speaking, his point is that while there’s still a stagflation risk—softening growth amidst rising inflation, a very tricky proposition for the Fed, as slower growth says “cut” while higher inflation says “raise”—it’s somewhat diminished. Though he was appropriate cautious—“…we saw…data coming in which suggests some signs of stabilization. I wouldn’t go too far with that…”—the key thing he’s riffing off of here is partly what the data show but also where he and his colleagues think things are going.

To understand the actions of the Fed, you must understand that last bit. If the incoming data supports their forecast and their expectations, that builds their confidence about what to do with monetary policy. It’s like you’re driving along in an unfamiliar place but you know what to expect given the visual clues and the lay of the land. So, when you turn a corner and sure enough, you see more of what you thought you’d see, it builds your confidence that you understand where you are and where you’re headed.

The dominant outlook at the Fed has been that unemployment will stick around where it is now (4.4%) and inflation will gradually ease. Powell stressed his broad conviction that this outlook seems consistent with the incoming dataflow.

I heard two more interesting points:

—”We’re at the high end of neutral” You also need to understand this bit of alchemy to get what’s up with the Fed. Powell’s referring to the concept of the neutral rate of interest, the borrowing cost that neither stimulates nor restrains growth. That rate is, as you’d expect given that description, the resting place for the federal funds rate. The problem is it’s invisible. “We know it by its works” as our monetary poet laureate likes to say. And if you think things are pretty stable, as noted above, then you also think rates are around where they should be. That “high end of neutral” is reference to the fact that according to some estimates, the nominal neutral rate is closer to 3% than 4%, but such fine tuning is well beyond our estimating ability. So, much like the way I approach home repair tasks, you poke around until you get it right and hope you don’t break something.

—When asked about guidance for his replacement (Powell’s term as chair ends in May), Powell made a nuanced point worth amplifying.

“…our window into democratic accountability is Congress and it’s not a passive burden for us to go to Congress and talk to people. It’s an affirmative regular obligation. If you want democratic legitimacy, you earn it by your interactions with the our elected overseers. And so it’s something you need to work hard at and I have worked hard at it.”

It is correctly stated that for a central bank to do its job, it must be politically independent. But, paradoxically, that implies a strong role for consistently explaining to members of Congress what you’re doing with monetary policy and why. Political independence means you do your best to block out politics, but you can’t block out electeds. You have to help them understand your mission, your institution, and why its independence is so vital. Powell has made a point of doing so, in precisely this spirit, and doing so helped generate bipartisan support against Trump’s most recent attacks.

Another Shutdown?

You can read the details here but this was unexpected, as both sides were in the process of passing the requisite appropriations (i.e., spending) bills when ICE went on its killing spree in Minneapolis. This led Ds, as it should, to use what is virtually their only source of leverage—Rs need D votes in the Senate to get to 60, overriding a filibuster—to constrain ICE.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) said the party has agreed upon three main goals he called “common sense reforms”: End “roving patrols” by requiring warrants in some cases and requiring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to coordinate with state and local law enforcement; create a uniform code of conduct for agents, and use independent investigations to enforce it; and require agents to wear body cameras and not to wear masks.

Technically, the Ds are calling for pulling the Dept. of Homeland Security (or Homeland Terror, if you prefer) out of the “continuing resolution,” dial back their approps, and enforce the above requirements. Such resistance strikes me as not only appropriate but to do otherwise would be, at this juncture, political malpractice.

A sad fact that lurks behind these actions is that DHS and ICE got massive, mandatory funding (vs. the appropriations that must be allocated in these budget negotiations) in the big, ugly bill. IOW, they’ll have more than enough funding to continue their attacks on Americans, which is why restrictions on their actions, both legislative and judicial are so important.

It’s possible that this could be resolved quickly, such that the shutdown only lasts through the weekend. As noted in previous posts, there is an increasing number of Rs who recognize that ICE needs extensive restraining. But I’m wary of any proposition that depends on the Rs developing a spine, so this will bear close watching.

Pocketbook Pessimists?

This, from the Navigator polling group, struck me as a useful breakdown of three equally sized voting blocks on the economy. I’m sure reality is a lot more complicated, but there’s probably about a third of voters who are Fox, MAGA, etc. who rate the economy as fine for political, not economic, reasons. The 36% on the other end are also driven by partisanship, but not wholly. They’ve got legit affordability beefs.

And then there’s this electorally important middle group. They’re not sure who to blame but they don’t like what they see. I’ve long thought of them as non-MAGA Trump voters who basically reasoned that things cost less in Trump 1, so might as well go with him. They’re fundamentally anti-incumbent and, if they vote, they’ll reliably cycle through electeds until their vibes improve.

If that’s roughly accurate, it’s good news for Ds…but only for now. A lasting coalition requires reaching these folks with something more than “I’m not the bum currently in office!”