Anne Fletcher-Jones
6h

Thinking of how ChatGPT is, or might be, disruptive to employment, and also that it might be increasing the productivity of some workers, reminds me of the first appearance of “word processors”. They didn’t do much except make my work (as a secretary in the late 1870s/early 1980s) a whole lot easier. I was lucky enough to have worked with IBM Selectric and Xerox Memorywriters but they were nothing compared to Word Processors!

So maybe the same thing will happen with AI in all its applications. My brother who is an engineer is really optimistic about AI, especially in his field and medicine/pharmacy. I see it as a great aid to teachers who have to spend horrifying amounts of time on bureaucratic tasks and grading. But we are in our 80s and, sad to say, won’t get to enjoy any of the good stuff—or suffer from the bad stuff!

Thank you for your excellent columns and please forgive me that I can’t afford any more subscriptions.

Jerry Caprio
7h

On stablecoins, the reason for an instrument like them is to allow virtually free digital transfers person to person or to businesses globally. However, rather than un- or lightly-regulated stablecoins, a CBDC would do so with an automatic government guarantee. The Brazilian Pix also is worth looking at. So I would qualify your point ("I still haven’t heard a coherent explanation for why we need a private coin that represents a dollar, given that we have…you know…actually dollars.") There is a good reason for a risk-free digital payments instrument, but stablecoins certainly are not risk-free. They are 'wildcat banking' revisited.

