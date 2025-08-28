Fighting Back

Both Lisa Cook and Susan Monarez of the CDC are fighting back against their unjust and “legally deficient” dismissals at the hand of the Trumpies.

I know a lot more about the Cook case, wherein her firing hinges on the “for cause” clause in the Federal Reserve Act. Because the administration has provide zero evidence of their claims, there’s no cause for her firing at this point. If they do have any evidence—and one thinks they might not; why else haven’t they shown it to us??—it will be up to the courts to decide if what occurred before Dr. Cook was on the Fed board amounts to anything like a dereliction of her Fed duties.

No one should be naive about these litigants ultimate chances. While lower courts are still engaged in the rule of law, the SCOTUS conservatives, especially on firings, seem prone to give Trump what he wants.

But nobody should go gently into that good night, and it’s important for the rest of us to speak up on behalf of these personnel casualties of Trump’s whims. After all, it’s not just America’s financial health that’s at stake here. It’s our physical health.

Markets Aren’t Totally Oblivious

There’s been a lot of ink spilled as to the lack of the stock market’s reaction to Trumpian chaos in general, and, more recently, the Cook firing and the banana-republic-power-grab of the central bank. Part of the explanation is above the fold in my WSJ this AM shouting how “Nvidia’s Sales Rise by 56% as AI Boom Rages On,” though later reporting noted that “the company’s lackluster outlook stoked jitters about future demand, sending its share price lower.” Apparently, future revenue projections were “underwhelming.”

At any rate, I don’t find the market’s performance anymore mysterious than the spinelessness of market titans to critique the administration’s foray in Chinese-style “state capitalism.” Stock price movements are based on investors expectations about future earnings, and corporate America is making bank, as the kids say.

A simple measure of corporate profits as a share of national income is near an all-time high:

It’s also worth pointing out that there are different equity markets out there, or, more precisely, the markets’ bet on AI is driving much of the equity story. The weighted S&P 500 is up almost 2x that of the unweighted index (15% vs. 8%) over the past year. That 8%, btw, is the same as the Russell 2000 smaller cap index.

Does it make sense for the market to bet so heavily that AI will generate ample returns to justify current valuations? Another way to ask the question: “is the current stock market in a bubble?” It’s not obvious to me that it is, though tech investors seem over their skis more than a little. We just don’t know how economically transformation AI will be at this point, so the betting is on.

In this context, the likely illegal firing of a Fed governor is analogous to a scuffle of in the corner of a fancy party. The revelers might briefly notice and even disapprove of the fisticuffs at such an august gathering, but they won’t let it stop the party.

But where you see something concerning is over in the bond markets. Here’s there is some Trumpian risk being priced in to both longer-term gov’t bonds and the term premium.

Below, I’ve plotted the spread between the 30yr and 10yr yields on US Treasury bonds over the past couple of years. The spread started climbing shortly after the Orange Menace got back into power, suggesting that longer-term investors needed a premium against future inflationary and fiscal pressures. To be clear, a 70 basis-point spread isn’t historically that large (it was twice that in late 2010), but the direction of travel is concerning, especially given the deterioration of our fiscal outlook.

Same with the term premium on 10-year bonds, which has gone from negative to a positive trend over the past few years. The term premium is technically measure of extra yield investors expect for locking up their money in longer-term bonds, but you can also think of it as a risk premium.

In other words, while equity markets are all in on a tech bet that may or may not payoff—and if you’ve got the chips, your unlikely to sit that one out—credit markets are evincing some degree of rational worry about where we’re headed.

Two Things To Read

First, read my SIEPR colleague Ryan Cummings recent Contrarian post on the stablecoin run risk engendered by the GENIUS Act. I found the logic airtight. These digital currencies, which are about to massively proliferate, are largely backed by US Treasuries, but they are not covered by FDIC insurance. Thus, when—not “if,” but “when”—one of them “breaks the buck” (is not redeemable for the dollar-value they’re supposed to maintain), I don’t see why everyone doesn’t start going nuts and redeeming all their stablecoins. At which point, the banks have to start fire-selling their Treasuries, leading to spiking yields and a certain bailout.

Feel free to tell me why Ryan and I have this wrong. If not, then may I suggest a major rethink of this nonsense? I mean, I still haven’t heard a coherent explanation for why we need a private coin that represents a dollar, given that we have…you know…actual dollars.

Second, check out this powerful graphic and WSJ story suggesting that AI is sharply displacing young workers in a few highly-exposed occupations, like software development and customer service. The article and underlying paper by Erik Brynjolfsson, Bharat Chandar, and Ruyu Chen, are worth a close read. The researchers have done careful work with a very large data set—necessary for such fine-tuned work—and it certainly looks like they’ve come up with some harder evidence than we’ve heretofore seen in terms of job displacements (more hopefully, they also show that in jobs where AI is “augmenting”—it boosts your productivity rather than replaces it—there’s less employment disruption).

But I’m a touch skeptical about the finding only because I’m not use to seeing any technology play out this quickly. ChatGPT comes online in late ‘22 and young workers in exposed groups are immediately, negatively impacted? My priors are that it should take at least a little more time before such displacement starts to occur, but again, the authors have done careful work and Erik B is a long-term, dependable researcher in this field, so they may be right.