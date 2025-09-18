At Least At the Fed, the Center Holds

For the most part, the Fed’s decision yesterday to cut the funds rate by a quarter point, along with Powell’s presser afterwards, were predictable and even deliciously boring. Nothing to see here, folks. Just the central bank going about its biz, trying to see through the economic fog just like the rest of us. The Trumpian Fed drama was visible in the “dot plot"—the Fed funds rate predictions by the FOMC—as Miran/Trump’s dot stood out from the pack. But Powell made it clear that Miran had no support from the committee for cutting more than they did.

That’s a very good sign, but I’m not ignoring this problem. That outlier dot is a symbol of the new governor’s link to the White House and therein an explicit sign of the attack on Fed independence. But Miran is, at least for now, but one member with this explicit connection and Powell made clear he was on his own.

BTW, the real problem here is that once again, the confirmation process was an epic fail. Keeping both a White House job, even on paid leave, and being on the Fed board, should obviously have been disallowed. You wouldn’t ask your bartender to be your AA sponsor, would you?

I saw a fair bit of anxious coverage of the Fed meeting, largely from the perspective of markets being confused: is the central bank leaning dovish or hawkish? Is the future path of cuts relatively certain or could it be altered by “data dependence?”

Look, when you’re driving through the fog, you go slowly. As I’ve commented in many recent posts, there are conflicting signals out there, but we know that the seeds of stagflation have been planted, watered, and are spouting. I agree with Powell that right now, the balance of risks is more on the labor market—more stag than flation. And as the always astute David Mericle points out, “Powell characterized today’s policy decision as “a risk management cut” in response to downside risks in the labor market. In the past, such “insurance cuts” have come in consecutive packages in order to address potential problems quickly rather than waiting for three months by skipping a meeting.”

But we must carefully track both sides of the mandate and be guided by shifts in the ongoing risk balances.

One last point on this. There’s been some argumentation that the Powell should explicitly fight back against Trump’s attacks. I strongly disagree. His best play is, as he did at the presser yesterday, to stick as close to “no comment” as he can. Publicly fighting with Trump is just what Trump wants—that’s his happiest of happy places! Fed-independence-maintenance requires Powell to not go there with him.

This AMs UI Claims

Because monitoring the magnitude and progress of the cracks in the labor market is so important right now, there’s increased scrutiny of weekly UI claims. I’m here to remind folks that there is little signal and much noise in these data. It’s bad enough to over-torque of the monthly jobs report—guilty as charged—but the weekly data have even less signal.

The challenge, therefore is to pull out whatever signal lies therein. This week, both initial and continuing claims fell, as did the 4-week moving averages. Guy Berger, taking the longer view, points out that initial claims are “a little higher than a year ago, consistent with a very small increase in layoffs.”

The data thus continue to support the view that we’re stuck in a low-hire, low-fire job market, which is a lot better than low-hire, high-fire—that would be recessionary. The question therefore is: will hiring pick up or will layoffs take hold? My fear is that relentless Trumpian disruptions raise the likelihood of the latter.

Government Shutdown: Opening Bids

I’ll be writing more about this in coming days, and Heather Long and I dug into a bit on this week’s Let’s Do Lunch episode. But here are some thoughts to get the convo started.

—It will be hard to avoid a lapse in federal funding, the cause of gov’t shutdowns. The latest funding patch ends on midnight, Sept 30; new appropriations must be in place by then or a shutdown begins forthwith.

—Shutdowns are actually partial shutdowns. EG, Social Security checks still go out, and air-traffic controllers and TSA workers (“essential” employees) stay on the job but are unpaid until the shutdown ends, at which point they and all other gov’t workers, including “non-essentials,” get back pay. That’s how dumb these shutdowns are: we lose the work (of the non-essentials) and pay for it anyway. BTW, one way shutdowns end is when the aforementioned airline workers say “that’s it; we’re done working without pay,” and Congress snaps to and appropriates the funds before the public loses its sh— at them.

—This last point is key. The goal for the parties is to not get blamed by the public for the shutdown. Yes, in a better, more sane world, the goal would be to work together to keep the damn lights on, but we haven’t lived in that world for a long time.

—For that reason, D’s have to be careful not to allow Rs to cast them as responsible for the shutdown due to their “outrageous!” demands, not withstanding the fact that those demands will be to make people’s lives better, e.g., through restoring cuts from the awful budget bill. In other words, we are more in the realm of game theory than public policy.

—So far, Ds have called for restoring the tax credits for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, which were cut in the Rs budget. I declare this a completely reasonable ask, one that many Rs secretly support because they know their constituents need the credit to maintain coverage, and fear blame when folks become uninsured (or go broke trying to by coverage on the open market). But they will, of course, fall in line behind Trump, who is telling them not to listen to the Ds.

—This is material to the process as well, as Ds very reasonably no longer trust R handshakes on spending agreements because as the White House ignores such appropriation agreements with impunity, despite the fact that it is not legal to do so.

—I should have mentioned: the reason Ds have some sway here is because it takes 60 votes in the Senate to end a filibuster and pass a funding bill. I asked AI: Can the Republicans suspend the filibuster to avoid a government shutdown? It replied:

A government shutdown can only be avoided by passing an appropriations bill or a continuing resolution (CR), both of which require a bipartisan 60-vote majority to overcome a filibuster. While Republicans could potentially use the "nuclear option" to change filibuster rules, doing so for spending bills is historically unprecedented and highly unlikely.