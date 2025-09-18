Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Richard Friedman
12h

Generally, the party in power gets the blame for a shutdown. This especially true when the party controls all three branches of government. So history says the people will blame Republicans. Republicans could avoid the shutdown by simply changing the rules and abolishing the filibuster. That would be a good thing for many reasons. Of course, they are reluctant to make the Senate more democratic, but it’s their choice. As for Democrats, they gain nothing by funding the Republican government without getting anything in return, other than looking stupid and irrelevant. I say shut it down and time for a national strike for however long it takes to break Trump and his minions.

Ed McKelvey
2h

On the reassuring side, Governors Bowman and Waller did not dissent. I don’t know the record super well, but Governor Miran must be the first governor to dissent at his first meeting, and with all of one day’s worth of experience on the Board.

