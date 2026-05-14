Now that Kevin Warsh is confirmed as the new Fed chair, articles evaluating Powell’s legacy are proliferating, like here and here. I’ve sung Powell’s praise in many places; regular readers know that I think he should be remembered for his relentless efforts, against massive headwinds, to keep politics out of the Fed’s deliberations, his data-driven approach, his clear communications, the soft landing in ‘23-’24 he helped to orchestrate when tony economists were sure unemployment would have to soar to bring down inflation.

In normal times, Powell’s legacy would be that of an honest, earnest technocrat applying himself to the job for which he was confirmed, carefully using his institution’s tools to meet his mandate of maximum employment at stable prices on behalf of the American people. No huge deal…just an able, dedicated public servant.

In today’s climate, wherein lawmakers routinely ignore their oaths to uphold the Constitution and no less than Powell’s replacement refuses to admit that Trump lost the 2020 election—i.e., in relative terms—he must be recognized as a paragon of virtue.

But enough of that. In fact, given that he’s just moving down the table to be a Fed board member, one is reminded of the old country hit “How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away.” (I’m just crackin’ wise—I understand his rationale.) Instead, I’m here today to do something I almost never do: argue with a misleading, biased, poorly argued WSJ editorial entitled Powell’s Inflation Legacy For Warsh.

I often disagree with the WSJ editorial board, but some of their editorials are well-argued and worth the read. Many, however, especially the ones citing empirical data, are notoriously cherry-picked. Not quite Fox news, but too close for comfort. This is one of those.

It argues that:

Fed chiefs are measured above all by their stewardship of the economy, especially price stability. On those grounds, Mr. Powell’s tenure has been a notable failure.

This conclusion is based on the CPI chart in the piece covering Powell’s tenure as chair, 2018-26, which is already a “tell” that they’re not serious, as they know the Fed targets the PCE, shown below. But that’s a minor point. The patterns are the same.

So, let’s look at this “notable failure.” For the first few years of his tenure, inflation wiggled around the 2% target, missing from the downside. Then, COVID struck leading first to deflation and then, due first to the global supply shock and then to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in early ‘22, inflation spiked from 2021-22. That spike was also driven by fiscal and monetary policy—more fiscal than monetary—but as those supports faded, and, more consequentially, supply and demand realigned, inflation began to fell as quickly as it rose. The downside of that mountain is the soft landing referenced above.

The WSJ argues the Powell Fed waited too long to start raising rates, and there’s truth to that. But the editorial ignores everything that happened next. Though they were arguably slow out of the box, the Powell Fed raised aggressively once they started—including three 75 basis-point hikes. And yet, as Nick Timiraos reminds us:

Still, Powell refused to abandon the idea of a soft landing—bringing inflation down without a recession. Taking questions after a speech that fall [2022], he rejected a “shock and awe” framing from JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli urging even stiffer increases. “We wouldn’t just raise rates and try to crash the economy and then clean up afterward,” Powell said.

Moreover, in its zeal to disparage Powell’s legacy, the WSJ ignores two critical pieces of this argument, the second much bigger than the first.

First, they make zero reference to any counterfactual: would that inflation trajectory in the figure above look any different if the Fed started raising sooner? Even a cursory lit review that a responsible ed board should have done would have found this high quality paper by former Fed economist David Reifschneider, wherein he undertakes to answer that very question.

Using a range of assumptions for expectations formation and the interest sensitivity of aggregate spending, the various model simulations suggest that a more restrictive strategy on the part of the FOMC would have done little to check inflation in 2021 and 2022, although it probably would have sped its return to 2 percent thereafter. Because the modest reductions in inflation suggested by these simulations would have come at a cost of higher unemployment and lower real wages, the net social benefit of a more restrictive policy response on the part of the FOMC seems doubtful; the paper also questions the wisdom of a more rapid and pronounced tightening on risk-management grounds.

To be fair, it’s a highly technical macro-modelling exercise, but the key point is that Reifschneider tweaks the models in various ways to give the late-start hypothesis a chance to win the argument, yet it just doesn’t make that much difference. A fair assessment, one that wasn’t tacking toward its preset conclusion of “notable failure,” would have at least referenced this finding, one that’s shared by economists who have evaluated this counterfactual.

But the much bigger inflationary force that the WSJ downplays is the inflationary agenda of President Trump. Though they mention the oil shock (without mentioning that it stems from Trump’s war-of-choice) and the tariffs, it is again widely agreed upon by inflation analysts that absent these policies, inflation would be close to target, a point Powell consistently makes in all his recent press conferences.

But if your goal is to impugn his legacy, than I guess you have to ignore all that. Like every Fed chair before him and frankly, every official in high office, and for that matter, every human being, Powell’s made mistakes, which he’s been upfront about. But his legacy—which, for the record, is not just about inflation but also full employment, which the WSJ also ignores—is a notable success and a model for those who follow in his footsteps.

At this point, any inflationary legacy goes to Trump, not Powell, and this whole misbegotten editorial is a cacophony of a Kabuki dance attempting to obfuscate that reality.