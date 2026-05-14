Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Greg Pearson's avatar
Greg Pearson
3hEdited

Another notable success that is part of Powell’s legacy was resisting the intense pressure Trump placed upon him to drastically cut interest rates, a move that would surely have further increased inflation. These included unprecedented moves like FBI investigations and the attempted firing of a Fed Governor.

The WSJ should be praising Powell for remaining at the Fed after his term expires, as his replacement was a reliable Trump rubber stamp.

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Scott M's avatar
Scott M
3h

I love your posts but my desire to read this one waned quickly. In general, the WSJ has such little credibility remaining I don’t have need to read any attack on its stance on darn near anything.

That statement is not a swipe at you, by the way. I understand your need to post this. I just don’t understand people reading the WSJ

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