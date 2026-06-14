Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Javaman's avatar
Javaman
11h

Excellent essay.

We should remember that Congress is a co-equal branch of federal government. They can overrule the Supreme Court and the Executive by clarifying legislation. It's not easy, but it is well within the realm of possibility.

Just like overcoming 29-point deficit. Difficult but possible.

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
11h

Thanks, Jared! Two good news vs one bad which will not last long! Musk bubble will explode soon enough...

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