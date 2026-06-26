Well, we’ve done it again. That is, written another Center for American Progress report on our nation’s fiscal outlook. This time, we go way back in time and far into the future, providing what we hope is an engaging take on where we are, how we got here, where we’re headed, and why we shouldn’t count on AI to save our fiscal bacon.

One piece of this that we hope is notable is that both of us are congenital budget doves who find ourselves, if not more hawkish, than at least less dovish.

To clarify the terminology, “budget doves” generally worry less about public deficits and debt, as we recognize conditions, such as relatively low interest rates and thus low debt service, that allow the nation to service its debt without damaging the rest of the economy. FTR, that doesn’t mean we endorse dumb deficit-financed spending or unnecessary tax cuts. But, unlike our hawkish friends from the other side of the aviary, our fiscal feathers are generally not on fire.

So, what changed? That would be a) the budget math, and b) the compelling evidence that the political system’s “reaction function” to a worsening fiscal outlook has gone from small to non-existent. We’ve come to believe that if we don’t address our fiscal outlook, these unforgiving facts will push up interest rates (they probably already are) and raise the specter of a debt spiral requiring a fast and potentially very painful combination of spending cuts and tax increases.

Re the math, there’s only three factors that “determine debt ratio stability: 1) the size of the primary deficit, 2) the difference between the growth rate of the economy (which economists abbreviate as g) and the…interest rate on all federal debt r, and 3) the level of debt as a percentage of GDP.”

We’re already experiencing higher primary deficits and higher interest rates, and projections suggest they will prevail in the future, rendering debt-ratio (debt/GDP) stability substantially more difficult than it was a decade ago, while the level of the debt ratio amplifies the impact of g minus r.

We’re particularly confident that primary deficits will remain a lot larger than in the past (see figure below; note the length of this time series!), we’re worried that r - g will be persistently less negative, or even positive (r>g) relative to the past, and at 100% of GDP, the debt ratio is already historically elevated. The budget math—see next ftnt—perhaps counterintuitively, shows that, as long a g>r, the high level of debt makes debt stability easier. But should r overtake g, as CBO believes it will, then our high level of debt will suddenly switch from making the problem easier to solve to making it harder to solve.

Assuming you share our concerns, the question is what to do about it. Start by noting the orange line in the figures above and below showing that absent the Bush and Trump tax cuts, we wouldn’t be in this mess. Were it not for these tax cuts, the debt ratio would be lastingly heading south versus its expected northerly-in-a-hurry trajectory.

Let’s pause a beat on this point. No one is arguing that every dime our gov’t spends is well spent or that spending cuts shouldn’t be on the table, though they need to be ones that don’t hurt economically vulnerable people, meaning excess defense spending, sure; food and health supports, absolutely not. But while spending is of course up, it’s up less than we thought it would be well before our current debt problems began to grow. As Bobby recently tweeted, “spending changes IMPROVED the outlook. Tax cuts just swamped everything.”

To drive this point home: we’ve known for decades that the aging of the population and growing health care costs would push up government spending. But we used to have a tax system that generated enough revenue to keep pace with growing Medicare and Social Security costs. And costs, especially Medicare, actually came in lower than expected. But the problem is we cut taxes by far more than we gained through lower-than-expected spending.

Collecting conclusions thus far: the budget math has turned a lot less accommodating, leading to an unacceptably risky fiscal trajectory driven by tax cuts that are starving the Treasury of revenues, even—especially—in periods like the present when the economy is growing, markets are booming, and the very folks who were the targets of these tax cuts—the wealthy—are significantly increasing their take.

But these are just lines on a graph. Why do they matter for regular folks? We have an extended section on this, explaining the impact of higher-debt-induced interest rate pressures. The affordability debate tends to focus on prices and wages, but interest rates very much belong in that mix:

The CBO’s model assumes that each 1 percentage point rise in the federal debt ratio pushes up long-term interest rates by 2 basis points, or 0.02 percentage points. Applying that to the rise in the debt ratio since 2001, from 31.5 percent to 99.4 percent of GDP, would imply that interest rates are roughly 1.36 percentage points higher now than they would otherwise be absent that rise in the debt ratio. This, then, must be put in more concrete terms. For example, it is well understood that yields on U.S. Treasuries are highly correlated with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. For a home that costs $400,000—about the current median home price—if all $400,000 is owed, an increase in the mortgage rate from, for example, 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent would increase the monthly mortgage payment by about $260, or more than $3,000 per year.

Finally, the nation’s rising debt may create a debt spiral that would be increasingly difficult to break out of. A rising debt ratio pushes up r and pushes down g, and, as g minus r becomes smaller and eventually becomes negative, debt stabilization will become more difficult. As g minus r shrinks, the sustainable primary deficit gets smaller, and when r>g, the nation will need to start running primary surpluses—of an increasingly large size as r becomes ever larger than g—making debt stabilization more difficult.

Such feedback effects can generate not just high debt, but spiraling debt. Because “the growing U.S. debt ratio is pushing the country toward r being larger than g and this high level of debt-to-GDP itself amplifies the impact of r being larger than g, an ever-growing debt ratio feeds back into itself…” To be clear, we’re not the UK and we’re not expecting a “Liz Truss moment,” wherein a fiscally irresponsible budget proposal led UK public-debt investors to sharply pull back their lending, leading to an interest rate spike (and a shortened prime-minister tenure, even by recent UK standards). The size, liquidity, and dominance of both US debt markets and our currency provide us some insulation. But math being math, such privileges won’t save us forever.

What about AI? Won’t it save us? It might, but we doubt it. We feature some scenario simulations from the Yale Budget Lab, showing that under moderate and fast adoptions of AI, all else equal, the debt ratio either stabilizes or falls.

So, why are we not particularly comforted by this potential savior?

For one thing, as the Budget Lab study shows, if AI-induced faster productivity growth is a function of widespread job displacement, that implies higher government spending made necessary by the loss of labor income from those displacements, which pushes the wrong way on the debt-ratio.

However, the biggest challenge to the “AI-to-the-rescue” scenario pertains to the productivity growth rate itself. While forecasters’ optimism that AI will boost labor productivity is warranted, the key question for sustainability dynamics is whether that elevated growth rate will persist. Because debt sustainability relies in part on growth rates—and not level shifts—it is not enough for AI to improve workers’ productivity as it is adopted. To boost the growth rate over long enough periods to change the debt trajectory, it must continually improve workers’ productivity. To make this somewhat confusing distinction concrete, consider a factory wherein 5 people make 10 widgets. Output per person is 2 widgets—the total of 10 is divided by 5 workers. Productivity is typically measured as output per hour versus per person, but that does not matter here. Now imagine AI enables the workers to increase their output by half, to 15 widgets, boosting their productivity level to 3 (15 divided by 5). Productivity growth is 50 percent, from 2 to 3. Now, assume the 5 workers keep using AI to produce 15 widgets. Their productivity level stays at 3, and thus their productivity growth rate does not rise further. For continued productivity growth, AI would have to make them increasingly productive.

This distinction is not theoretical. The figure below shows the bips and bops of yearly productivity growth, from which we extract a smooth trend. Note how the widespread internet adoption of the 1990s eventually raised productivity’s growth rate, “generating considerable excitement about a new era of technology-induced faster growth. However, after peaking around the year 2000, productivity growth returned to its pre-internet rate. Of course, the internet did not go away. But it turned out to have a greater long-term impact on the level of productivity than on its growth rate.”

In conclusion, somebody’s gotta do something. Not today, but now’s the right time to start. And the right place to start is reversing decades of regressive tax changes. Just how we go about doing so is a topic often visited on this Substack, and the info in this new report only underscores the need to start planning.

There’s no need to freakout, no need to go austere, no need for sudden, dramatic interventions. At least not yet. But when doves get hawkish, or at least less dovish—and we’re not the only ones—it’s time for a rethink.