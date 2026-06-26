Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Theodora30's avatar
Theodora30
1h

Politicians, at least Democrats, get no credit for reducing the deficit/debt. In the early 90s many in the mainstream media obsessed about the debt. I repeatedly saw reports on the evening news about the Debt Clock of Doom. Then Clinton not only balanced the budget, he had a budget surplus that was being used to pay down the national debt. (Republicans like to take credit for this surplus by bragging about their cost cutting but from what I read it was Clinton raising taxes, mostly on upper incomes, that was a big part of the surplus).

Gore ran on continuing to use the surplus to pay down the debt so that it would be easier to meet future needs like the SS shortfall; Bush explicitly advocated destroying the surplus with tax cuts, claiming it was proof our taxes were too high. The same media that had obsessed over the debt didn’t criticize Bush for fiscal irresponsibility or make it clear that,although the deficit was gone the national debt wasn’t, something a lot of the public clearly didn’t understand. But Bush was “more fun to have a beer with” and Gore dared to bore journalists with all his talk about serious policy issues.

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Susan Borden's avatar
Susan Borden
2h

Jared (& Bobby) — “Tax cuts just swamped everything” is the idea that matters most here, and it deserves to be shouted from the rooftops given how reflexively “entitlements” get blamed instead.

Where I’d push back: Framing the risk through r vs. g treats interest rates as a fact of nature rather than a policy variable the Fed and Treasury jointly set. The mortgage math is real and worth keeping front and center, but the channel running through it is inflation expectations and term premia — not sovereign insolvency. The US issues debt in its own currency; “debt spiral” language smuggles in a household-budget logic the rest of the piece rightly rejects. We need you guys working on the actual constraints — real resources and inflation, not reifying the g minus r arithmetic.

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