Earlier in the week, I was struck by Emily Peck’s Axios writeup of the Trump baby-bond accounts, particularly her reference to the older, risk-shift literature.

In case you missed it, the Trump accounts come from the big, bad budget bill. For U.S. babies born between 2025-28, they’re federally sponsored, tax-deferred investment accounts—basically, 401(k)’s—that the gov’t will seed with $1,000. Family members and others can contribute up to $5,000 a year to the accounts, from which withdrawals are disallowed until age 18, after which the account is treated like an IRA.

The “great risk shift” is a concept I associate with the work of Jacob Hacker, cited in the Axios piece. I summarized the idea thusly in an old WaPo column:

The idea was that policy and social norms had changed in ways that shifted economic risk — invoked by retirement, illness, job stability and loss of income — from government and firms to individuals and families. The result was greater inequality and worse: greater insecurity among the many people on the wrong side of the risk shift.

The WaPo piece featured a figure showing the flip from defined benefit (DB) pensions—fixed annuities—to defined contributions (DC), like 401(k)’s, which is what Trump is serving up here (the figure’s a bit dated but the story it tells remains the same today). It’s a great example of the risk shift as it shifts the locus of retirement security from an external source, like the employer in the case of DB plans, to the individual in the case of DC plans.

In an economy where impactful trends like globalization and technology are constantly generating positive and negative shocks to people’s economic lives, the locus of the downside risks invoked by such forces is a policy choice. Policy can strive to insulate society’s members from risk or expose them. Moreover, there are costs and benefits to both sides of that deal. Over-insulate, and people won’t respond to incentives, e.g., to pursue higher education in a way that raises the chance that your skills are complementary to the new tech versus someone likely to be displaced by it.

Under-insulate, and you replay the trade shock that hollowed out too many communities in the 1990s and 2000s. In fact, there is strong, legit concern that we’ll soon see such under-insulation replayed in the context of AI (which is why I’ve argued that now’s the time to start designing a guaranteed jobs program as a break-glass option should we need it, what I think of as “AI insurance” and a good e.g. of risk-reduction policy).

Politically, there’s a case to be made that opposition to the risk shift was a driving force behind the rise of populism. At its core, populism is nostalgia. “Make America Great Again” is very much in that spirit. Such populism promises voters a return to a time—in many cases, a non-existent time—when a single-income breadwinner could comfortably support a middle-class family, when domestic factories hummed around the clock, when no one bugged you about diversity, and America was blissfully isolated from the rest of the world. When, especially if not exclusively for the racially privileged, the structure of society and the economy insulated you from risks to your comfortable perch.

Okay. But how does all this relate to Trump’s baby bonds?

The policy is a bit of a hybrid in that the gov’t, at least for a three-year cohort, supplies the seed capital. After that, it’s YOYO (“you’re on your own”). The only way this makes a consequential difference for real wealth building is if you have relatives or employers who can contribute that capped $5K per year. According to Trump’s CEA:

…under a scenario of average returns on the U.S. stock market, Trump Account balance for a baby born in 2026 will be:

o $303,800 by age 18 and $1,091,900 by age 28 if maximum contributions are made.

o $5,800 by age 18 and $18,100 by age 28 if no contributions are made.

The power of compounding helps you a little if nobody beefs up your account but it helps you a lot is somebody does.

It is this dynamic that leads Hacker himself to comment in the Axios piece: “These accounts tend to magnify inequality and increase risk.” Treasury Sec’y Bessent, otoh, pronounced his boss’s accounts to be “…the beginning of the shareholder economy.”

Who’s right?

They both are, which bodes ill for the economically vulnerable, which in this context you can think of as anyone who cannot depend on financial compounding to provide them with the economic security we all need. In this sense, the Trump accounts are decidedly non-populist economics.

There’s nothing wrong and a lot right with the provision of $1,000 in seed capital. But if you analyze the full risk-shift project, you will read Bessent’s “shareholder economy” as lipstick on a pig. They’re cutting far more than they’re giving, with the cuts—Medicaid, SNAP, housing, child care—not only exacerbating the risk shift, but revealing its motivation: to offset the fiscal costs of tax cuts for the wealthiest households, the very ones who require the least insulation from economic risk.

Once you understand this motivation, you recognize that the play here is to relieve the wealthy from paying taxes to support programs which offer some protections to the poor, except they’re no longer “the poor.” They’re now “shareholders!” Following the logic, you quickly recognize the biggest trophy for the risk-shifters is to “privatize” Social Security, which is no less than a permanent, progressive DB pension system. We haven’t seen one for awhile, but when I came up, it was not at all uncommon to see well-financed risk-shifters trying to turn Social Security into a DC program. They almost got there under Bush II but the market tanked just at the right time to remind people why this was a terrible idea.

You know that phenomenon wherein you learn a new word, fact, or name and you start noticing it everywhere? The great risk shift works that way too. Once you internalize this frame, it shows up it in many places in public policy. More broadly, it’s a governing philosophy that asks voters to choose between “you’re on your own” or “we’re in this together.”

I understand that in these intensely partisan times, being “in this together” sounds awfully far away from where we are. But we’ve tried the other way, and I think it’s fair to say that it’s not working out too well.