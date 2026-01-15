Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Docmartin's avatar
Docmartin
4m

Housing costs really are NOT reducible to supply, Jared. They relate to valuations which are wildly speculative. So, too, they realte to government driven policies on the availability and cost of loans, on people's EXPECTATIONS of profits from property. And what do we mean when we talk about supply and demand in housing? All over the Western world, people have moved on from having one house to having two, adding a crushing burden to supply… whole regions are empty and depopulated while others become property hotspots. And these are not necessarily places where people must be for jobs. They're fashionable because they're, well fashionable. Just as the hollowed out towns have no amenities because, well, they're hollowed out towns.

Reply
Share
Michael Massagli's avatar
Michael Massagli
31m

What chance is there that prices will come down enough and incomes increase enough to provide significant relief to those who are living in the affordability gap? Seems to be vanishingly small if not already ZERO.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture