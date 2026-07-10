About a year ago, the Republicans passed their big budget bill, a deficit-financed extension and addition to tax cuts from Trump’s first term, along with partially offsetting cuts to heath care and food support for low-income households. The bill, in other words, literally took from the poor to give to the rich, as if the economic problem facing America was the poor have too much and the rich have too little.

There were many other parts, including cuts to renewable energy initiatives leading to higher utility costs and the loss of clean energy jobs. And it is also the case that some tax cuts and larger tax refunds went to middle-class and senior households. On net, however, when it comes to helping Americans with their primary economic stressor these days—affordability—the budget bill made life a lot more expensive for a lot more people.

I’ll go through some of the findings from groups who are carefully tracking the bill’s impact, including CAP and CBPP, but it is also important to note that many of the bill’s provisions are just now, or haven’t yet, taken effect.

US Health Care Was Already a Mess and the Budget Bill Made it Worse

—In a sharp swipe at health coverage affordability, CAP reports that average monthly net premium costs among those enrolled in the ACA/Obamacare marketplace “increased by 58 percent—from $113 in 2025 to $178 in 2026…At the same time, average ACA marketplace deductibles increased by 37 percent to a “record high” of $3,786, up from $2,759 per person in 2025.”

—Higher premiums invariably reduce coverage. ACA signups are down by 5%, 1.2 million people, in 2026 compared to 2025. Unless this part of the law is repealed, consider this decline to be the tip of a much larger expected wave: CBO estimates that the budget cuts will leave 10 million more Americans uninsured by 2034.

—These coverage cuts come mostly through the $900+ billion in Medicaid cuts planned over the 10-year budget window. That means the coverage losses will fall mostly on low-income Americans.

SNAP Cuts

—When we’re talking SNAP (formerly “food stamps”) we should not forget to start with the fact that the average benefit per person per meal is ~$3.00. No one’s getting rich off of SNAP. People, including kids, are getting fed, and there’s a long line of careful research showing long-term benefits for both the beneficiaries themselves and the broader society. “SNAP’s benefits are especially evident and wide-ranging for those who receive food assistance as children; they extend beyond the immediate goal of alleviating hunger and include improvements in short-run health and academic performance as well as in long-run health, educational attainment, and economic self-sufficiency.”

—CBPP points out that the budget bill makes deep cuts to SNAP funding, “shifting significant new costs to states. It dramatically expands SNAP’s already harsh and ineffective provision taking away people’s benefits for not meeting a work requirement. And it ended eligibility for many people with a lawful immigration status.”

—Their analysis of USDA data finds that SNAP participation fell by more than 10%, or 4 million people, in the 9 months after the bill’s enactment.

—“In the 13 states with available data, the number of children receiving SNAP food assistance has fallen by about 808,000 since July 2025. That accounts for nearly half of the 1.7-million-person decline among people of all ages in those states.”

Energy Costs and Jobs

—The Trump admin’s hostility to developing clean energy is not restricted to the budget bill though it was in there too. The bill ended the Biden-ear $7,500 EV tax credit, and, as the figure shows, after spiking before the cut took place, once it was implemented, sales fell off a cliff. I can’t begin to describe how short-sighted this is, not just in terms of the environment but in terms of the US ever having a chance of capturing market share in what I believe will be—really, is already—do-or-die product development for the auto sector. This isn’t just China eating our lunch. It’s us serving our lunch to them.

—Trump’s anti-battery and EV sentiments took hold quickly when he regained office, but according to CFR, a record $8 billion in clean energy projects were canceled in 2025 Q4, directly following the passage of the budget bill.

—The group Climate Power finds that over 140,000 clean energy jobs have been lost or delayed due to these canceled or stalled projects.

Unsustainable Fiscal Path and Higher Rates

—Bobby Kogan and I already wrote about this, with the punchline that were it not for the Bush and Trump tax cuts, which were then consistently extended (and not just by Rs, ftr), “debt/GDP would be declining indefinitely instead of rising.”

—The magnitude of the bond [sic] this puts us in, as a nation, is sometimes overlooked. Reversing these tax cuts, a huge political lift, helps us back onto a sustainable budget path. But it doesn’t also necessarily provide the trillions necessary to restore the cuts documented above. To be clear, there’s a middle ground that I’ve long supported—stop digging the fiscal hole deeper while restoring the most damaging cuts to the most economically vulnerable households. But the >$4 trillion, including interest payments, 10-year deficit caused by this bill is a very big part of the problem.

—Trumpian inflationary policies, most notably tariffs and the war, are putting upward pressure on interest rates, which in turn are keeping mortgage rates in the mid-6’s and making it tougher for the Fed to cut the short-term rate they control. But the denigrated fiscal path is also in the mix, as can be seen in the elevated Treasury term premium, as estimate of extra compensation buyers of Treasury debt need to close the deal.

I could say a lot more about the near- and long-term damage caused by this bill, and I will in future posts, but I need to get going. Bottom line, like I always say, policy matters. You don’t always see it at first, and it’s often a slow burn rather than a sudden shock, but unless we can build the politics necessary to reverse this awful bill, middle and working class Americans, along with the poorest among us, will be feeling its harms for years to come.

Note 1: Thanks to Abigail Sanchez and Caleb Brobst for helping to pull this info together.

Note 2: Readers will recall my write of the ROAD housing bill that Trump wouldn’t sign because he wasn’t getting his way on the SAVE Act. Well, since Congress sent it to him 10 days ago, absent any other action, like a veto, it becomes law at midnight tonight. And it’s a good bill! Not great—almost exclusively regulatory changes vs. the deeper subsidies necessary to close the “won’t-pencil-out” gap—but it should help in key areas, including reducing regulatory sludge, cheaper financing, and manufactured/modular housing.