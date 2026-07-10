Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Joe Miltimore's avatar
Joe Miltimore
11m

I’m worried about our economic statistics disguising the reality of what’s happening.

How can we have both a positive aggregate savings rate AND ever-growing credit card and other debt balances? Either income exceeds spending or it doesn’t. How can we have both at the same time?

Answer: aggregate statistics disguise the fact that all savings is done by high-income households and the ever-increasing credit balance are generated by not high income households.

The great slowdown in real income for most households has been masked by accelerating debt and lower prices due to globalization.

You can make the argument that both of these will end.

Then what?

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
11mEdited

Oh boy! On the ACA, so I seem to have a pretty good comment prepared, and get to be "on topic".

On the ACA lapsed expanded subsidies, both the drops and the fraud stuff, I have a list of those non-human-voice sources (that I just kind of complained about, that may nonetheless help those seeking details:

Note there are claims of widespread ACA fraud, coming from both a one "Paragon Health Institute" (item (1): early June report: https://paragoninstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/securepdfs/2026/06/The_Persistent_Obamacare_Enrollment_Fraud_RELEASE_V1.pdf ),

and Dr. Oz's CMS (item (2): 6/26/26 CMS report: https://www.aspe.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/documents/f5f29954221d5b5713070ac2541fda8e/aca-enrollment-report-2026-final-version.pdf )

and item (3): Dr. Oz himself on the National Mall on Fox News, before or after eating pancakes, at the "Great American State Fair": https://substack.com/@normspier828307/note/c-289373653 with analysis, where I find four significant deceptions.

Item (2) actually makes the claim that the entire large and growing drop in number covered on the ACA exchanges (2.6 million back in February, reasonably predicted to be 5 million by December 2026, of about 22 million who had coverage December in 2025), are due to removal of frauds. (Mentioned in todays audio.)

I have found that claim of item (2) false, here:

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/the-administrations-claim-in-the

(I am hoping this pathetically-operating democracy will manage to get larger organizations than little-old-me examining the same claim.)

Note that Jonathan Cohn, unfortunately behind a bulwark Substack paywall, also examined item (2) here:

https://www.thebulwark.com/p/donald-trump-is-bringing-back-death-panels

His style is more accessible than mine, though note he does seem to avoid taking on the CMS claim that the drops in number covered are completely explained by removal of frauds.

(The linked-to Cohn post above serves double duty, as it also provides information on the new "death panels" under discussion in the audio today. The Cohn post actually covers three separate items, only one of them being the new version of the "death panels".)

On item (1), which was before the actual "all coverage number drop explained by fraud removals claim" of item (2), Jonathan Cohn has this:

https://www.thebulwark.com/p/obamacare-phantom-menace-aca-fraud-trump-oz-insurance-coverage (paywall)

and I have this:

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/loss-of-aca-coverage-after-republicans

(no paywall).

In addition, you will note that the fraud has a notion of the fraud being substantially by people that the Republicans were calling "phantoms", which is the term Jonathan Cohn and I have been using in most places.

However, in my (slightly satirical but real information) note:

https://substack.com/@normspier828307/note/c-288953391

A theory consistent with the evidence is that Sen. Roger Marshall (Rep. of Kansas) decided too many people might not know the meaning of the word "phantom", so he switched to "ghosts" in a speech of his some months ago.

Then Oz, on the National Mall used "ghosts", as well, as you see in the video of him linked to above.

So apparently they decided the switch from "phantom" to "ghost" is in the best interests of the propaganda, and it looks like that will be permanent.

(So much is happening. I am frankly, old, and a bit overwhelmed with all of these happenings.)

--

Also, if you like satire, you can try these:

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/a-proposal-for-a-major-revamping

https://substack.com/@normspier828307/note/c-288043609

---

As well, might as well re-iterate my out-of-the-box "sometimes the best comments can look to those observing superficially, "off-topic".

(Made here: https://econjared.substack.com/p/updating-our-ai-bubble-call/comment/290477778

which, much to my pleasure, I see JB has not deleted yet.

Some days I go out for a few hours, and I expect to find all of my comments deleted from all of the Substacks I posted on!😊)

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