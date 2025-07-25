Busy this AM, so this will be brief.

Here’s a result that I found surprising from a new WSJ poll:

Why surprised? Largely because of the unpopularity of so much of what Trump and his admin has been up to. In this very poll, his tariffs and budget bill are 17 and 10 points underwater, respectively.

Even on immigration—Trump’s signature issue—voters give him tepid marks: By narrow margins of 3 points or less, voters disapprove when asked about his handling of “immigration” and approve of his handling of “illegal immigration.” By 16 points, more voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction rather than on the right track, compared with a 10-point gap in April.

Also, over this very period of the econ spike, tariff passthrough to consumer prices went up, the job market softened, and real consumer spending has been flat (though that’s partly a forecast; the data show that it’s been flat through May). And I’m not even going to get into the Epstein mess.

So, what might be going on here?

—It’s an accurate assessment representing a “relief rally,” wherein more people (though still, at 47%, a minority) are feeling positive because amidst all the chaos and negativity, the economy and more so, the markets, are still at least pretty good.

—It’s an upside outlier. A new Gallup poll has Trump’s approval rating at 37%, a 2nd-term low (driven down by independents). The same poll shows him losing significant ground on the economy.

A recent AP-NORC poll is much closer to Gallup than the Journal:

Only about one-quarter of U.S. adults say that President Donald Trump’s policies have helped them since he took office, according to a new poll that finds underwhelming marks for him on key issues, including the economy, immigration, government spending and health care…On the economy overall, roughly 4 in 10 adults approve of Trump’s performance, which hasn’t changed measurably in the last few months.

—Polls have grown increasingly partisan. See the chart in the Gallup poll showing Trump’s approval among Rs is stuck at 90% and for Ds, <5%. If the WSJ somehow picked up more Rs than usual, that would explain the spike (to be clear, their polls are of course not of their readers).

My guess is that this spike is an outlier, but we’ll see. For one, we’ve got a huge tranche of data coming out next week, including consumer spending, PCE inflation, GDP for Q2, and July jobs, (not to mention the Aug 1 alleged trade-deal deadline and a Fed meeting) all of which I’ll be deeply digging into.

So stay tuned!