Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
4h

It's hard to see why any rational politician would support vast numbers of constituents going hungry and facing substantially higher healthcare (insurance) costs, especially after voting for massive tax breaks for the best off, but here we are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
3h

If the air traffic controllers stay home and flight cancellations explode it may accelerate talks, and if NJ and Virginia Ds win governor races …hiding in the weeds a market crash? … and, of course, the infighting with Ts inner circle …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jared Bernstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture