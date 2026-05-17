Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
6hEdited

Narcissistic personality disorder? O.K. It's in the DSM.

However, I've heard there is an even better fit with "malignant narcism" ( https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/24/trump-nyt-ad-george-conway-pac )

' An anti-Trump political group organized a letter signed by more than 200 mental health professionals, warning that Donald Trump is dangerous because of “his symptoms of severe, untreatable personality disorder – malignant narcissism”, which makes him “grossly unfit for leadership. '

(The category I believe, is not an exact match for anything in the DSM, but is a terminology introduced by Erich Fromm. From: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/yEv32EsChn4 )

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Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
7h

Taiwan is only a pawn in their game -

and it looks like a pawn sacrifice to me .

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