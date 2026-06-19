Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Mr Quark's avatar
Mr Quark
8h

We should emphasize the counter-factual - what would the macroeconomy likely look like if we had a better president? The answer is much better. Just because we can't see the costs compared to where we should be doesn't mean they aren't massive.

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Bob Adolph's avatar
Bob Adolph
8h

Thanks for your analysis and summary. One point not developed here is debt. (Alluded to when you mentioned fiscal policy problems.) Government debt is growing way too fast. Does this juice the economy, causing GDP to power on? And will this induce excessive inflation, thereby cutting real GDP?

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