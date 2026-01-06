Assuming the pendulum swings back and Ds eventually control federal politics the way Rs do today, they will face an existential choice. To explain, consider this assessment co-authored by Wolfe Research’s excellent Tobin Marcus (who I wisely hired years ago):

Whatever you think of his policies, President Trump spent his first year delivering on many of the big ideas he ran on—a massive expansion of tariffs and associated deals to restructure global trade; a sweeping reconciliation bill that cut taxes, Medicaid spending, and clean energy subsidies; an immigration crackdown, including successfully closing the Southern border and ramping up deportations; a major de-regulatory effort across sectors; and a disruptive but inconclusive DOGE shake-up of the bureaucracy.

Readers know well what I “think of his policies.” And this ‘graf doesn’t even get into using U.S. power to claim sovereign resources from other countries (which doesn’t belong in the above ‘graf as it explicitly was not a “big idea he ran on”!). But I can think of no other president and administration, at least since LBJ, who delivered to this extent. Again, I very much wish that wasn’t the case, but reality being what it is, Tobin’s right.

Of course, Trump’s done so by ignoring the rule-of-law and Congress (which is generally MIA anyway), packing the Supreme Court, giving DOGE and ICE illegitimate and illegal power, enabling an historically long gov’t shutdown, and a firehose of executive orders.

Now, I was in both the Obama and Biden admins, and I therein saw presidential administrative policy making close up. Painting with a broad brush, the way it works is that the president, working with his senior staff, delivers his policy preferences and the staff of analysts, lawyers, cabinet officials, recommend how to achieve these goals. If the goals require legislation, as is invariably the case when there’s a price tag, the admin staff works closely with Congress.

As you can imagine, in many cases, that process distilled, downgraded, and even blocked the initial proposals. In other cases, the proposal made it to Congress where it was DOA.

To be clear, it was somewhat miraculous and a testament to the legislative prowess of President Biden and his legislative staff that, in this climate, they pushed through the Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPs Act, not to mention various non-legislative achievements including the updating of the nutritional basket that led to higher and more realistic SNAP allotments.

But as I read Tobin’s note, I couldn’t help but think how many broken aspects of our society, economy, health care system, reproductive rights, trade relations, foreign policy, a benevolent administration could fix if it was willing to wield power in some version of the mode of the Trump admin.

I readily admit that “some version” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence. No administration that I, or, I expect, you, would endorse could ignore the rule-of-law. But, having seen the process up close, I firmly believe that an administration that was committed to boldly wielding its power to help in all the areas above could not only do so, but in doing so, could create a lastingly powerful political force wherein a majority of constituents recognize that government can make a big, positive difference in their lives.

I’ve often said that one of the Trump admin’s strongest powers is their complete disregard for path dependency. Because of their deeply negative proclivities, their rejection of the old order—an order that was too often stagnant and dysfunctional—is yielding chaos, injustice, and graft. But in different hands, there is an important question as to whether this new path could yield very different results.