Has the TACO Moment Arrived?

Trump soothed energy and equity markets this morning by claiming:

…that the United States and Iran were negotiating a “total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” and that he would postpone any American attacks on Iranian power plants by five days.

Iran disagrees:

The Iranian ministry of foreign affairs suggested Iran was not engaging with the United States on ending the war and said President Trump’s statement was part of an effort “to reduce energy prices and to buy time for implementing his military plans,” according to Mizan, Iran’s state-run news agency.

Israeli air strikes continue:

Shortly after President Trump announced that the United States had held productive talks to end the war, the Israeli military said it had conducted a new wave of strikes against the Iranian government.

If you’re not confused, you’re not paying attention. There are 4,500 U.S. Marines headed for the region, with talk of them taking over Kharg Island, the export hub for 90% of Iranian oil.

Also, one thing we know for sure about this president is that moving markets around is his favorite pastime. This was obvious in Trump 1, when they used to send Larry Kudlow out to boost markets, and it remains so today. Stock markets in particular seem to be a metric he watches closely, though the NYT’s Joe Rennison makes the good point that “the 10-year Treasury yield was close to crossing the 4.5 percent threshold before Trump issued his statement. This is around the same level that prompted Trump to cite the bond market when he pulled back from his initial tariff announcement last April.”

And, look, if you believe, as I do, along with most other Americans, that this war was a very big, very costly mistake—and let me be explicit that I’m talking about lives lost way before we get to energy prices and interest rate hikes—then ending the hostilities makes sense, though I’m skeptical that’s what’s happening and won’t believe it ‘til I see it. Also, especially if Israel keeps going, it is not clear why Iran allows oil to transit the Strait. They know they’ve found a highly effective pressure point and they do not seem inclined to take off the pressure.

You can call it TACO, and you’d be right, but you could also call it correcting a very big mistake by ending a hugely destructive debacle.

Which raises the very good question of what was that for? What did we gain relative to what we lost? We’ve degraded their weaponry, but a new hardline leader replaced the one we took out and the Iranian public appears no better insulated against violent, political oppression than they were prewar.

But, again, I don’t believe we’re at the point yet where we can evaluate the outcomes from the war because the war isn’t over.

Where’s the Price of Oil Going from Here?

This morning also brings the confusing juxtaposition between forecasts of higher oil prices accompanied by, as the figure above shows, a spike down in the spot price. Of course, even the most recent forecasts don’t include the new “news” (Trump’s non-credible musings count as news, but given their lack of credibility, I view them as fake news). To use an overused word, all of this raises the uncertainty of where prices are headed. The VIX, a measure of market volatility, aka the “fear index,” is up two-third, year-to-date.

It’s common to assert “point estimates”—a single number that’s your best guess of where things are headed. Saying “the oil price will peak at $110” is a lot easier to absorb than Ryan Cummings probability distribution below, but at this moment, it’s the latter you want to wrap your head around.

Source: Ryan Cummings

Such distributions use information—in this case “call” and “put” options for future purchases—to generate the full set of likelihoods of future crude oil prices. For calculus fans, the area under the curve has to sum to 1; that’s the “full set” of likelihoods.

What I like about the figure is that it provides a clear picture of rising uncertainty, as it shows how much the price probabilities have spread out between the pre- and post-war distributions.

Another way to get this message across is scenario forecasts, like this new one from GS Research. Yesterday they raised their peak WTI forecast to $115 next month, up from $110, and to $80 at year end, up from $71 (futures markets yesterday were at $85 for December, ‘26):

Our SIEPR team is plugging these new oil guesstimates into our gas price model, which will result in higher-for-longer retail gas prices. I’ll post them when ready.

Until then, I’d put very little stock in Trump’s Truth Social posts. In fact, I’d avoid that neighborhood. It’s a dangerous place to hang out.