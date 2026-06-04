Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Frank Modica's avatar
Frank Modica
5h

As I said in another thread, this is like a dam. By the time you start to see the cracks they've been forming under the surface for a long time. Then the dam breaks. Suddenly.

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Peter Nicoll's avatar
Peter Nicoll
16m

OMG - wrt removing Trump's name from The Kennedy Center (TKC): a solid YouTube video of the procedure, start to finish, could easily become one of the top 10 "Most Watched Videos" of all time. I'd set up a camera now, since - as you suggest - it will likely happen unannounced and in the dead of night.

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