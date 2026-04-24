I’m glad to see more analysts trying to explain the vibes gap, or what Daniel Posthumus and I quantified as the difference between what consumer surveys are telling us about how people feel—very lousy—and the predicted values of how they feel—pretty good—based on the usual suspects (consumer spending, inflation, unemployment, etc.).

Here again is the key figure from our paper, showing actual values of the UMich survey, predicted values, and, using our price-level-shock model, predictions that close the gap. You can read the details in many places, as I’ve written this up in numerous places. Here’s a draft of the paper and here’s a loonnnggg lecture I recently gave on this issue.

I recorded a chat with Paul Krugman on the issue earlier this week which I suspect comes out tomorrow. As usual, we got into all sorts of interesting stuff (at least to us, and hopefully to others too) which I suspect readers here will enjoy.

Paul and others (Dean Baker today) say the shock to the price level—the fact that prices shot up in the pandemic and didn’t come down, even as inflation slowed sharply—can’t be the whole story driving the bad vibes. Both Paul and Dean invoke “Trumpian betrayal” as a factor explaining the gap, specifically among those who believed his nonsense about “lowering prices on day one.” Paul offers a telling slide showing how Republicans’ inflation expectations tanked in advance of Trump taking office (note also Ds’ expectations rose, a classic partisan result, though Ds turned out to be right).

I find this consistent with my price-level priors. Yes, Trump lied, but he lied about the price level. As Dean puts it: “People believed Trump’s lie about bringing prices down.” Seems reasonable to conclude that when prices stayed up, they got bummed out, which is what we’re picking in our statistical analysis.

That said, there’s got to be a bunch of other things going on, which is precisely what me and my SIEPR colleagues wrote about yesterday. Eventually, people have to get used to the post-pandemic price level. If that weren’t the case, all of us oldsters would be going around bummed out that gas isn’t $0.60/gallon, like it was when I started driving.

Another issue that gets raised here is why didn’t we have a vibes gap back in the late 70s and early 80s inflation shocks to the price level? Great question, which we tackle directly in our paper. I’ve pasted in that section below, so see if you find it convincing. BLUF: “Our findings suggest that a huge storm after a long calm can be more upsetting to people who are not used to bad weather.”

Applying Price Spike Methodology to the 1970s Inflation

Applying our price-level expectations method to earlier inflationary spikes reveals interesting information about how the post-COVID shock differed from earlier shocks. After relatively low inflation characterized the early 1960s, inflation remained persistently high from 1965-82 – a period known as the “Great Inflation”. This era featured two pronounced inflation spikes in 1973-74 and 1979-80, when inflation peaked at 12.2% and 14.6%, respectively. We focus on 1979-80 here.

In Figure 6, we replicate the methodology used to estimate the Affordability Gap shown in Figure 5, training alternative models (one including the price-spike term in the appendix and the other excluding that price spike term) on data from 1959 to 1979. To clarify, we build the price-spike variable by running a smooth trend through the price-level series, taking the annual growth rate from the years 1973-1978, and extrapolating the trend by that rate from 1979-84, the results of which are shown in Figure A-2. Again, the expanded model adds the log difference between trend and actual to the baseline model as an additional regressor.

Figure 6 – Predicted vs. Actual Consumer Sentiment: 1979 Inflationary Episode

The results shown in Figure 6 are quite different from those in the post-pandemic period. First, there never was a “vibes gap” in the late 70s or early 80s. Consumer sentiment formation did not fundamentally change as prices spiked: unlike in the present, the baseline model closely tracks actual sentiment out of sample. Second, a consumer sentiment model including the price spike variable performed slightly but noticeably worse than the model without a price spike variable.

While we want to be careful not to extrapolate too much from these few episodes, we suspect that the post-COVID price spike was uniquely shocking to consumers relative to historical antecedents. Note that the variance in yearly CPI inflation from 1960 to 1989 was 7.7%, whereas the CPI’s variance since 1989 has only been 1.7%. In other words, in recent decades – in part due to the success of the Federal Reserve in anchoring inflationary expectations – consumers simply hadn’t experienced much in the way of price shocks or price volatility. On the other hand, consumers in 1970s had experienced both the steady rise of inflation from the mid 1960s to 1973 as well as the price spike of 1973-74. Inflation spiked in November 1974, reaching 11.5%; consider that someone 18 years of age at the time of that spike would only have been 23 in 1979. Conversely, someone 18 years old in 1979 would have been 61 in 2022. Nobody under the age of 43 in 2022 would have been alive during the last time inflation breached 7.5%, much less actively participating in the economy.

In other words, the results from this part of our research underscore that one cannot begin to understand how people experience price changes by simply looking at the ups and downs of yearly inflation, especially around a shock. It is also essential to account for people’s memories and expectations, not solely with respect to the monthly or yearly change in prices, but also regarding price levels. It is also important to account for their longer-term experiences of price movements. Our findings suggest that a huge storm after a long calm can be more upsetting to people who are not used to bad weather.