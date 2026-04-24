Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Paul Olmsted's avatar
Paul Olmsted
10h

In the 1970’s many workers had cost of living adjustments ( COLA ) built into our salary schedules . Compared to the more recent post COVID price spikes , a much higher percentage of the labor force was unionized . Even non union workers enjoyed the fact that employers had to take into account what union level wages were when they set non union salary schedules . Although the price levels were rapidly increasing in the 70’s

I believe we were much more able to cope with them as our income generally kept pace . Not for all of us -

but for many .

Contrast that with today’s situation,

and I think you will find that the protections we had then have disappeared . Better paying jobs are difficult if not impossible to find -entry level jobs are non existent . Although the actual number of corporate layoffs is low and the unemployment rate looks low historically - I think most people realize that the threat of being laid off due to corporate downsizing to meet quarterly analytical objectives or from the looming AI threat , makes for some very shaky consumer confidence .

Toss in a war and an incompetent

executive branch that wishes to destroy the independence of our Federal Reserve - after they have made a mockery of countercyclical

fiscal policy - and I’m surprised we

have any confidence whatsoever .

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Tom Passin's avatar
Tom Passin
10h

I think you underestimate the effect of so many people having to struggle year after year after year. It wears a person down, so why wouldn't the sentiment indexes be going down? Housing is especially hard, being so expensive, as are medical costs, even transportation for many people. And, of course, new entrants to the job market can hardly get jobs these days. It would be interesting to see consumer sentiment broken out by income percentiles.

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