I promise you, this isn’t another post that goes “can you believe the latest crazy thing the Trump admin did!?” Not that we don’t need such posts, but they’re not exactly newsworthy.

This is one in which the administration stumbles on an area that could use some reform, but screw it up because they’re so incessantly focused on flexing power that they’re incapable of exhibiting competent governance.

I talking about the changes to the H-1B visa program announced over the weekend, when the administration announced a new $100,000 per-visa fee for employers who use the program, with neither details nor clarity about who the new measure applied to. New applicants, all applications, old applicants??

Assuming not everyone is familiar with this visa, here’s the American Immigration Council’s description:

H-1B provides he H-1B is a temporary (nonimmigrant) visa category that allows employers to petition for “highly educated” foreign professionals to work in “specialty occupations” that require at least a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent. Jobs in fields such as mathematics, engineering, technology, and medical sciences often qualify. Typically, the initial duration of an H-1B visa classification is three years, which may be extended for a maximum of six years. Before an employer can file a petition with USCIS, they must take steps to ensure that hiring the foreign worker will not harm U.S. workers: —Employers first must attest, on a labor condition application certified by the Department of Labor, that employment of the H-1B worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers. —Employers must also provide existing workers with notice of their intention to hire an H-1B worker.

There is an 85,000 annual cap and there are over 700,000 H-1B visa holders currently working in the U.S.

The program has significant issues, though it plays a positive role in the lives of many skilled workers who want to come here; research reveals real economic benefits in terms of productivity gains and positive spillovers from imported talent to domestic talent.

But if you want to learn about the program’s downsides, you need to peruse work by the Economic Policy Institute, which has long tracked the way certain employers exploit the program.

The H-1B program has many flaws that have become especially evident in light of recent mass layoffs in the tech sector. Instead of being used to fill genuine labor shortages in skilled occupations without negatively impacting U.S. workers’ wages and working conditions, the latest data show that the H-1B’s biggest users are companies that have laid off tens of thousands of workers in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The rest of the companies that dominate the program have an outsourcing business model that exploits the program by underpaying skilled migrant workers and offshoring U.S. jobs.

I’ve always been struck by the indentured requirement of the visa: H-1B workers cannot switch employers. That gives the employer a highly problematic degree of leverage over such workers. Dean Baker, formerly of EPI (as am I), proposes this reform along with a boost in their minimum pay:

…the government could raise the minimum pay for a worker on an H-1B visa from the current $60,000 to $100,000, or even higher. Remember, these are supposed to be highly skilled positions. The rules could also be changed to make it easier for H-1B workers to change jobs, in effect allowing them to take the best offer, just like any other worker.

Bottom line, it’s a useful pressure valve—though one in need of common-sense reforms—for expanding skilled labor supply. And you know my methods, Watson. Of course we must control our borders, but we should have clear, open, legal paths for immigrants who want to come here, improve their lives and contribute to America. As a counterexample, see the extent to which deportations are hurting communities, businesses, often in violation of the rule of law. It should be no wonder that public opinion has turned on Miller/Trump in this space.

But here’s the thing: why, in any sane, rational world (I know…I just answered my query) would an administration spring this new rule on H-1B-using businesses on a Friday to take effect on Monday?!

From the NYT:

The H-1b Chaos It was a weekend of chaos for corporate America, as companies rushed to protect thousands of employees in the U.S. on H-1B visas after sudden policy changes by the Trump administration. The White House may have cleared up some of the confusion. But the episode again underscores the speed of policy changes under President Trump — with potentially big business and geopolitical consequences.

There is literally no reason I can think of for such an incompetent action. Again, I’ve got real issues with this visa, but this isn’t about that. Nothing is gained from springing this on businesses, versus telegraphing that it was coming. This isn’t a raid on a speakeasy!

One can only conclude—and there is, of course, much evidence to support this conclusion—that for this admin, chaos is an end in itself. It is a power flex that says to America, in this case, American businesses, “We can mess with you anytime we want. And you’re just going to have to take it.”

This is the work of a power-drunk authority with no regard for the consequences of their actions, an authority that believes keeping its “opponents”—which is pretty much everyone outside of their narrow political movement—off balance is the best policy.

That’s terrible economics, of course. And I can only hope that businesses subject to this venal capriciousness recognize that they have no friends in the White House. For that, they’ll need to look elsewhere.