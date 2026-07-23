Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Beller's avatar
Steven Beller
11h

The tariff policy you propose. Wasn’t that essentially what Biden was doing? But got little or no credit for?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jared Bernstein and others
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
11h

Increasingly the stock market is dependent on the high flying “Magnificent Seven” and the bursting bubble is inevitable… Greer is preparing to blame ???? certainly not his own policies and those of his puppet master … and if the bubble bursts before November 3rd Greer and company are seeking refuge

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture