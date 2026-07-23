Jamieson Greer, Trump’s US Trade Rep and a top official behind the admin’s tariff regime, told the NYT in an extended interview that the tariff regime has been “wildly successful.” What’s interesting about this is that Greer makes many good points about the way many American communities and sectors were hurt by globalization in the 1990s and 2000s as global trade flows grew and the China shock arrived. In fact, this reality was a tangible source of Trump’s rise.

But in Greer’s reality-bending defense of the sweeping tariffs’ impacts, he goes off the rails. It’s not only that the evidence clearly refutes his claim. It’s also that the public widely recognizes that tariffs have done little more than raise prices, exacerbating the affordability crisis.

It’s not unusual for politicians to spin bad policy. But defending today’s tariffs is bad politics. Consumers know that they’re paying these import taxes, while their number-one-issue right now is cost-of-living. Meanwhile, the admin sounds like they’re getting serious about hitting more imports with higher tariffs.

Greer starts out sounding reasonable, raising issues that my EPI colleagues and I were warning about back in the early 1990s, when we argued Democrats were underestimating the costs of increased international trade flows to blue-collar constituencies. Our argument, which Greer echoes, was that it was a highly consequential mistake to think of Americans as solely consumers, when they are also workers.

But Greer and the Trumpies flip this critique to the point where they make the opposite mistake: Americans are manufacturing workers, full stop, with no regard for the fact that they’re also consumers, the vast majority of whom work in services. And they’re very stressed consumers, at that.

Talk about not reading the room.

In terms of evidence against “wild success,” high quality research has shown the 90% of the tariffs are passing through to businesses and consumers, they’re continuing to pressure inflation, and that more tariff-induced inflation is in the pipeline: “nearly half of firms that have paid tariffs still plan additional price increases to offset these costs, with some expecting to raise prices six months or more in the future.”

But there’s also simple, one-click-away evidence, including—contrary to Greer’s explicit claim—that the tariffs have knocked down the trade deficit. In fact, it’s flitting around the same -3% of GDP as it has for the last decade.

He also weirdly bragged that manufacturing output was up, when it’s around record lows as a share of GDP.

Core goods inflation rose as the tariffs took effect:

He argued manufacturing wage growth provided evidence of his case, but, while they’re jumpy, they’re broadly tracking overall wage growth (nominal).

Manufacturing jobs are down 75,000 since Trump took office and as a share of total employment, at 7.92% last month, they’re at their lowest share on record, with data back to the late 1930s. To be sure, that’s a very long-term trend, one seen in every advanced economy, including those with trade surpluses. But it sure ain’t evidence of a “wildly successful” tariff regime.

The lessons are at least threefold.

—Even potentially reasonable Trump appointees with an historical understanding of an important problem exist in their own data-free reality, rendering them incapable of actually addressing the problem.

—Sweeping tariffs on most trading partners are a total bust.

—We need a trade policy that recognizes that people are both consumers and workers. We now have solid evidence that over-indexing on either side of that equation doesn’t work. The middle path uses narrowly targeted tariffs and other such pointed interventions (targeting currency manipulators), backed by an industrial policy that supports making things here that are domestically under-supplied from both an economic (supply-chain vulnerabilities) and national security perspective, while looking around corners to identify key sectors wherein future market share is up for grabs (e.g., EVs before China got there first).

I know—that’s a lot easier to say than to operationalize. But it’s the right place to start and Ds need to start yesterday to craft and promote this agenda. Thanks to Greer and Co. the public knows what doesn’t work. This is thus a good time to introduce a fact-based agenda that has a better chance of helping working Americans with both jobs and affordability.