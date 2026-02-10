First, there’s this, at 11am ET this morning:

It’s a great and timely discussion to which you can tune in here. But the horse race is only as good as the horses, and check out this panel (note also worlds’ colliding: I’m a policy fellow at both CAP and SIEPR, the latter run by Neale, a frequent co-author of mine).

Excepting the hackish moderator, this group isn’t just wise, but also experienced (they’ve all worked in gov’t, essential for this sort of discussion) and each one of them embodies the adage that if you really understand something, you can explain it to anyone.

A bit of background on the topic. A few months ago, Neale and Bharat placed an oped in the NYT suggesting that economists not jerk their knees against price controls, especially if such controls can be designed in such a way as to offset their unintended consequences. Not incidentally, their piece ran shortly after last November’s election, wherein candidates from the left (now Mayor Mamdani) and the center-left (now NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill) ran in part on some variant of price controls.

Speaking for myself, and I suspect I’m not alone, I can clearly see both sides of this case (implying fair moderation!). A lot of the Hayek I read in my youth turned me off. Even as a callow youth, I knew that the “free hand” was often all thumbs. But his argument about the importance of price signals—how this simple mechanism was foundational to a capitalist economy, efficiently packaging critical information—has stayed with me to this day. (Note that Keynes, who saw the free-hand point above more clearly than anyone before or since, also agreed with Hayek on this price-signal point).

But refer back to that point above re being a good gov’t economist. When candidates are running on price controls, we cannot just clutch our pearls and call for the vapors. Jerusalem Demsas put it perfectly: “I do think we’re in a bad place if the experts best equipped to think about trade-offs refuse to reckon with the trade-off between majoritarian preferences and maximizing social welfare.”

Well, tune in at 11am ET today for some high-class reckoning.

The Return of the Great Bobby Kogan

Much of what I learned about deep, historical, data-driven fiscal analysis came from working with the legendary Richard Kogan at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. So you can imagine my excitement when I came to know his son, Bobby, who’s not just carrying on the family business, but doing so with a command of contemporary methods and media while some of us older analysts are still trying to get off of mute.

Anyway, after the debate, at noon ET, I’ll log onto the Contrarian for this week’s episode of Let’s Do Lunch, with Bobby as my (repeat) guest. As usual, we’ll answer your questions about econ current events, but we’ll also go through our new analysis of the fiscal outlook, which I readily admit, ain’t pretty.

One of the most important sections of that new report, imho, is “why does any of this matter?” wherein we think through the risks to regular people invoked by the fiscal path we present. Too often in this debate, we’re shown a line of the gov’t debt-to-GDP going up, up, up and told that this is a disaster, despite the fact that it clearly has not been so thus far.

I myself long argued that as long as tax revenues were pro-cyclical and interest rates stayed low—specifically, below the growth rate (g>r; see the paper)—we could service our growing debt without breaking too much of a sweat (yes, it matters a lot what you spend that debt on, but that’s another conversation). But as Bobby and I show, our one-way-ratchet tax policy—they can only go down, never up (yes, tariffs are an exception which we cover in the report)—means that tax revenues are down, even conditional on growth, and interest rates are creeping up. No one reliably knows where the rates are going, but my prior is that the pressure, especially under President Sell-America, is up.

We’ll get into that, and much more at noon ET.