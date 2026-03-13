Jared’s Substack

Jared’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
24m

With T in the WH and the Rs in charge in both Houses a bit of a challenge 😱 even if Ds win back both Houses in 26 I doubt T would be enthusiastic.. maybe beginning with right funding Medicare and SS, might even get a bipartisan fix …

Reply
Share
Ellen's avatar
Ellen
1h

I agree. I don't think tax cuts are the answer to address issues of affordability.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jared Bernstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture