You should know about two big tax stories in the news right now. One is the forthcoming tax refunds folks will soon start getting courtesy of tax changes in last years budget bill. The other is an effort to get a new wealth tax on billionaires on the ballot in California.

Bigger Tax Refunds Are Coming

Most of the tax cuts in last year’s Republican bill were ones that nobody will see in their tax bills or their incomes because they just extended taxes that were already in place but slated to expire. But as the table below shows, from Tobin Marcus at Wolfe Research, a set of new tax cuts will deliver real money this year, starting in the current quarter (these numbers are in billions).

Rich Rubin goes through the details regarding refunds that will soon start showing up due to the fact that some of the cuts in the above table begin last year, but withholding tables were not adjusted to account for the changes. Rubin also explores the politics of these forthcoming checks.

The annual tax-filing season that opened Monday will produce a cash surge estimated at $100 billion beyond last year’s $329 billion total, and it is engineered to buoy Republicans’ sagging voter approval. Public confidence in Trump’s economic leadership has slumped, and better-than-expected growth hasn’t overcome Americans’ anxiety about the cost of living and a slowed job market.

Let’s first dig into some of the nuances in play here. While you may be correctly thinking that the budget bill’s tax cuts were heavily skewed toward the wealthy, that’s not wholly the case with the individual cuts and therefore the refunds. Here’s Tobin’s chart on that point.

The average refund increase of $1,000 is about a third higher than last year’s level of around $3,200. The poor get almost nothing, and the top gets the most, but middle and upper-middle income families will see around $1,000-$2,000. To be clear, Rubin points out that while “high-income people also scored wins in the tax law, including a permanent 37% top rate and extensions or expansions of tax cuts for estates, corporations and closely held businesses,” most of those goodies “won’t arrive in the form of tax-season refunds.”

So, what impact might this have on our politics, economics, affordability?

That’s harder to answer than you might think. First, the Trump admin consistently fails to grasp the connection between delivering services, including tax refunds, and attacks on agency budgets and staffing. Rubin warns of the admin’s downside risks here.

Second, I can tell you from experience that people don’t always register changes to complexities like refunds and withholding tables. Rs have marching orders to ramp up their communication on these points, reminding people of how much they’re getting from the cuts, but such messaging will have trouble breaking through, especially given affordability angst.

On that point, there’s little question that an extra $1K or $2K will make a positive difference in affording the items on the list—housing, healthcare, childcare, etc. But affordability is mostly experienced as a price, not an income, issue. Full-day childcare in America costs $15-$20K/year, and there’s a decent chance folks facing such expenditures just get pissed that childcare ate their refund and asked for seconds.

Macrowise, however, it’s a good bet that, as I’m quoted saying in the piece, a lot of this extra dough gets spent, and estimates are that it could add maybe 0.5% to GDP growth in the first half of the year. It’s one of the reasons I remain pretty bullish that consumer spending will continue its recent solid trajectory, even while the job market has clearly softened. Of course, one has to be concerned that any extra spending contributes to higher inflation but, while I’m sure the Fed will be watching for that, it may not be noticeable given all the other moving parts and the fact that $100 billion (added fiscal impulse from the refunds) is still just 1/3 of one percent of GDP.

Bottom line, I doubt this is any kind of political game changer for the Rs, but I don’t doubt folks will welcome the extra cash and that it will help add some fuel to the ongoing macroeconomic expansion. I strongly doubt anyone will conclude that the refunds show how well the Rs understand folks’ affordability concerns. And I’m not even getting into the fact that these deficit-financed tax cuts have made our fiscal outlook even worse, risking higher future interest rates that will push in the other direction in terms of life’s affordability. But that’s longer-term. For now, bigger refunds are a’coming.

A New, Billionaires’ Wealth Tax in California?

There’s a robust effort underway to pass, through a ballot measure later this year, a one-time 5% tax, paid out over five years, on the wealth holdings of CA billionaires. Advocates have a strong argument for the rationale, nicely summarized in a few posts by Bharat Ramamurti, including this one wherein he goes through all the attacks on the idea with David Gammage, one of the authors of the tax and someone clearly knowledgeable about the research on its consequences. More on that in a second.

Here’s what I like about this idea. The same budget we were talking about above when it comes to those refunds deeply cuts health and nutritional supports that millions of low-income Californians depend on. One way to prevent the suffering embedded in these cuts is to raise state taxes on those helped most by the federal tax cuts, i.e., the very wealthy, which in this case refers to CA’s 200 or so billionaires. They’ll be fine after a tax of this magnitude while of lot of poor people will get critical help.

As economist Emmanuel Saez put it in a recent NYT debate:

Billionaires are the socioeconomic group that has done best in recent years, seeing a 158 percent increase in their wealth between 2022 and 2025. Hence, it makes sense to ask them to contribute. A 5 percent tax on their wealth is modest relative to their gains yet can raise substantial revenue…California billionaires own about $2 trillion in wealth, so a 5 percent tax on them can raise about $100 billion. I estimate that they pay only $3 to $4 billion in California income tax each year.

But will it work? For that, listen to Gammage but also read the debate cited above. Of course, the biggest challenge with a state-level, vs. a federal, wealth tax, is that the billionaires will hightail it outta there to establish residence in a different state. The proposal is set up to avoid that by backdating liability based on residence in January of this year, so even if you’ve relocated by then, you’re still liable (though cue the lawyers on this point).

And Gammage argues that what evidence we have—states do tax property, which is a wealth tax, but no state has ever had a tax like this proposal; some other countries have tried it—shows “small mobility responses.” The problem is, if you’re only talking about 200 billionaires, a “small” response could still be enough to push the wrong way on state revenues.

Will it pass? It faces a steep uphill battle, of course. In this country, where money and politics are so closely intertwined, whenever you go after the billionaires, they’re going to fight back hard. Gov. Newsom is against the tax, though Gammage points out that it polls very well. That’s not a surprise. I assume that most Californians (minus 200) like taxing billionaires. But I still say bring the proposal to the people and let them have their say.

Two more quick points. One idea for advocates to consider, especially should they find themselves on the ropes, is lowering the proposed rate. For all the good arguments by Saez and Gammage—and I think they out-argue their opponents by a good bit; it’s always easy to oppose a new tax with unknown consequences but I hear few realistic ideas about what we should do instead—we don’t know the consequences of this idea and we should be cautious. A billionaires wealth tax that was half this large—2.5% over five years—won’t raise as much revenue, but based on the mobility elasticities in play (I’m admittedly hand-waving here), it might be a safer bet to fall back on the rate, and politically, billionaires who still bitch and moan after such a substantial compromise will look especially greedy.

Second, as Saez correctly stresses, a one-time, state-level tax on billionaires is a clear band-aid. We cannot sustainably support necessary gov’t spending or achieve a sustainable fiscal path with such measures. We need broader, national taxation. We need to reverse the one-way ratchet on tax policy wherein both parties—Rs are much worse, but Ds aren’t great either (the pledge to never raise taxes on incomes < $400K is a structural revenues killer)—endorse only tax cuts, never tax increases (excepting sweeping tariffs, of course, which truly are a terribly regressive tax).

But I suspect you’ve got a box of band-aids in your house, just as I do. Sometimes you need them, and this is one of those times.