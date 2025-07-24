Trump is scheduled to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters today, making him only the 4th president to do so, and the first to be downright nasty about it.

A president hasn’t visited the central bank since 2006, when President George W. Bush attended the swearing in as Fed chair of Ben Bernanke, his former economic adviser. President Gerald Ford attended another such ceremony in 1975, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke at the dedication of the central bank’s first building when it opened in 1937.

Unlike those other three examples, this one’s gotta be a tough visit for the host (Trump apparently wants to see the ongoing renovations he’s been whining about). I was trying to think of analogies, and the only one I could think of was back in the 1970s, when my NYC landlord, who wanted me out of my apartment so he could jack up the rent, used to stop by. I’m sure we’ve all had the occasional Thanksgiving Day guest that we wished had gone somewhere else.

I want to give a shout out to Sec’y Bessent. On occasion, he’s piled onto the Fed bashing, but he’s been pretty forthright about their independence, which in a normal admin wouldn’t warrant applause, but in this case, it does:

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said Trump isn’t planning to oust Powell. “He’s not going to fire him,” Bessent said Wednesday morning on MSNBC. On Tuesday, Bessent told Fox Business, “There’s nothing that tells me that [Powell] should step down right now. He’s been a good public servant.”

On the independence point, check out this fascinating historical tidbit that Nick Timiraos dug up. It’s an edited draft of the speech President Ford gave at the Fed during his 1975 visit:

That’s an interesting edit. He’s clearly, wisely, and forcefully committed to Fed independence, but seems to want to maybe draw a bit of a line in the sand.

At any rate, this seems like a huge waste of time for both Trump, the Fed, and the nation, but whatevs. This White House spends a lot of time dangling the keys saying “look over here, not over there!”

Tariffs: Is 15% the new 2.5%?

Numerous trade deals, or more often, trade “frameworks,” appear to be settling on a 15% base tariff, as with Japan and perhaps the EU (by far our largest trading partner). That’s higher than his earlier 10% baseline tariff, but lower than the reciprocal tariff numbers he’s been tossing around.

Broadly speaking, effected business are saying three things about this potential development: 1) just settle on some damn number and end the chaos, 2) these are very high tariff rates, and they will raise costs, 3) if we really land in the 10-15% range, we can probably deal with it.

The problem is that I don’t think 15% will be the overall effective rate, because of all the addons, and I worry that Trump simply won’t stop “negotiating,” by which I mean threatening higher rates. China, Mexico, Canada all have higher tariffs than 15% (for Can/Mex on specific goods), and it’s hard to imagine they all get resolved by the Aug 1 deadline. The EU deal is still well up in the air. Copper and rare earth minerals are still tariffed at 50%. All in, I’d guess we end up with an effective rate closer to 20%, but there’s a wide confidence internal around that guesstimate.

That’s far above the margins of most importers, so some degree of consumer passthrough is inevitable (some could also be absorbed by lower import prices, but the exporters shouldn’t be expected to eat much of the tax). And, in fact, we’ve already seen consumer prices lifted by tariffs with more to come.

Moreover, I see no evidence that Trump will ever stop using tariffs as leverage the way he did to get Canada to back off of the digital services tax they were poised to levy on US tech companies. He’s found a big, often effective hammer, with which he’ll keep bashing our trading partners, even if the rest of us end up also getting bashed in the crossfire.

Summarizing, I’m sticking with the stagflationary forecasts I touted yesterday. Not recessionary, but higher unemployment, inflation, and slower growth.

One more thing. There’s a lot of fog around many aspects of these alleged agreements. They’re not public, as far as I can tell, and you absolutely cannot trust Trump’s Truth Social summaries.

A good example is this weird Japanese $550 billion “fund:”

The deal agreed upon by Japan and the U.S. also contains a novel financial commitment that the administration says will involve Japanese banks and financial institutions contributing $550 billion to a fund that the administration can then direct to infrastructure projects of its choice.

It sounds like they’re committing to this much foreign direct investment in the U.S. over some undisclosed time period (which could be the next 100 years). Except Trump gets to decide where the funds get invested and the U.S. keeps 90% of the profits from the projects, which again, sounds to me like Truth Social nonsense.

You can read about it here, but it all sounds like total BS, like the China deal in Trump 1, wherein they promised to buy billions in American exports but didn’t follow through. My guess is that Japan continues to invest in the U.S. as they have in the past—they were the top such investor last year—and that this part of the deal is meaningless hype.