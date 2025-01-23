Unemployment insurance claims ticked up slightly last week while the 4-week moving average, which smooths out weekly bips and bops, was flat (see figure below). Continuing claims also ticked up but both series have been pretty low and stable, meaning the job market remains solid (see also real earnings point below).

I like to think of the initial claims as the flow into the unemployment bathtub (not a great soak, but a useful metaphor) and the continuing claims as the stock, the water in the tub. In recent months, we’ve seen the flow out of the tub—the hiring rate—slow a bit, but the flow into the tub—layoffs—hasn’t accelerated. So, job market looking good.

A few other notes:

—the retail gas price is $3.14 this am, up a dime from a year ago. Oil’s been moving around; it was $80/barrel a few days ago, now it’s $76. There a lot of political uncertainty in there, so I expect more fluctuations.

—Real median earnings is up a solid 1.4% over the past year, a good sign for working folks.

—At some point, I’ll kibbitz a bit on forthcoming tariffs, but I’m just not there yet…

SWAWTD! (stay warm and watch the data!)