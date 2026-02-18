Here’s a common but incorrectly framed question about government tax-and-spend policy: Is our unsustainable fiscal outlook a function of too much spending or too little revenue?

To understand why I think this is not a helpful way to frame the question, please read this, from Congressional testimony I gave back in 2018 entitled, “Washington, we have a revenues problem.” “Revealed preferences,” btw, is a useful concept from microeconomics meaning watch what people actually do, e.g., what they buy, vs. what they say.

Spending and “revealed preferences”: My point…is that Congress’s “revealed preferences” suggest our deficits are born of an unwillingness to raise the revenue we need to meet the spending we believe is warranted. To label that a “spending problem” is fundamentally inaccurate. While hearings like this show we can have substantive disagreements on the extent of those needs and spending levels, spending deals don’t sign themselves. This reality, in tandem with the existence of large, persistent deficits and debt, reveals that year upon year, Congressional majorities accept existing spending levels. However, the current Congressional majority has not only been unwilling to raise the revenues necessary to pay for its revealed preferences, it has significantly cut its revenue inflows. The essence of our fiscal problem is thus accurately tagged as a neither revenue problem nor a spending problem. Instead, it is this: Congress has long been unwilling to raise the resources necessary to pay for the institution’s revealed preferences. Given that framing of the problem, policy makers must either reduce Americans’ expectations about the role of government in our economy and their lives or, over the long-term, raise the revenues necessary to meet those expectations. To be clear, this does not imply a budget that is always in balance. There are times when we need budget deficits to expand, say to support countercyclical policies in economic downturns. But it does imply that in strong economies, like the present, our fiscal gap should be closing rather than widening, and we should be making progress towards primary balance (revenues equal to programmatic outlays, net of interest payments).

Okay, with that background, check out this important article by Tony Romm over at NYT (believe me when I tell you that it takes a lot of work to parse out these numbers).

It is a microcosm of my broader point. To be clear, I’m not judging whether the cuts proposed vs. those enacted are sensible. I’m definitely not claiming that our current level of spending by the Federal gov’t—$7.4 trillion, including $1 trillion on debt service—is some cosmic optimal level. That’s an important question which takes a lot more analysis than I’m doing here.

My point is more prosaic. Congressional conservatives can squawk all day about Washington’s spending problem but the institution, year-after-year, reveals its preference, which in turn arguably reflects the public’s preference (or, at least law-makers’ impression therein, not to mention lobbyists preferences!), for a level of spending at or above current levels.

So, when I say “we have a revenues problem” what I’m really saying, amplified by the figure below from my latest with Bobby Kogan, is that let’s not kid ourselves that spending is “out of control” or that there’s a broad, coherent agenda for spending cuts. In fact, as the figure shows, we’re spending less as a share of the economy on government programs than we thought we’d be back in 2012.

That doesn’t mean we can’t find cuts. There’s tons of wasteful spending in healthcare and defense, e.g., but that’s easier to say than to do something about. But what’s striking about the Romm analysis is that even in a climate where the Rs control gov’t and they’re 100% in thrall to the Orange Menace, the power of revealed spending preferences still prevailed.