Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Sue Hall's avatar
Sue Hall
2h

In his Substack post last Sunday, Paul Krugman speculated that a reduction in world oil supply of 10%, as might be expected from a sustained closure of the Strait of Hormuz, would cause the Brent price to peak somewhere between $140 and $200 per barrel (depending on price elasticity), so the GS estimate of $115/bbl might be optimistic.

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Javaman's avatar
Javaman
31m

This reads like a small boat in a choppy sea. We're getting tossed around and beginning to feel more nauseous—and not just by the price fluctuations.

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