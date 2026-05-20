Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Sarah Greenwood's avatar
Sarah Greenwood
12h

Jared, your very (and sadly) humorous phrase about stock market investors is priceless: “stuck in an optimism derived from smoking large bowls of hopium.” It is definitely a candidate for Bruni’s “Love of Sentences!”

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Edward Hackett's avatar
Edward Hackett
14h

The orange turd is not alone in his efforts to steal as much as possible, but is being aided by a Congress that has acquiesced and given him virtually everything he wants. He has done grievous harm to the American economy, except for his billionaire donors, and yet many of the MAGA morons continue to vote for him. Even the stock market seems to be saying, " We don't care what he does as long as we are making money." At least we know for sure, as if we didn't before Trump, the monied class doesn't care about our country or the lives of the people being destroyed by this poor excuse for a human being.

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