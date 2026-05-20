Among the mantras I have in my head based on my professional experience is that presidents have a lot less to do with the economy than you might think.

I’d like to amend that. Non-Orange presidents, maybe. Presidents who are even the slightest bit checked by Congress. Presidents with a modicum of caution re perilous foreign misadventures.

But Trump is an exception. He’s shown time and again that he can deeply impact not just the US, but the global economy.

My usual rap is that when it comes to their impact on the economy, presidents are a lot like pilots of jetliners:

At 30,000 feet with no turbulence, you definitely want a capable pilot at the helm, but the smooth fight isn’t their doing. That’s nature, your preferred deity, luck. It’s when you hit storms, or economic shocks, that their prowess matters.

To state the obvious, when I say Trump is an exception, I mean not in a good way. The most recent evidence is bond yields. Enough ink is being spilled on this such that I don’t need to add much. Here’s the NYT from yesterday (yields are down slightly this AM):

…investors across the world are becoming increasingly concerned about the fallout from the monthslong conflict in the Middle East, where, despite a cease-fire between the United States and Iran, efforts to find a lasting peace deal have stalled.

It’s not only the war. As I’ll stress in a moment, high levels of sovereign debt are also in the mix. But take a gander at the figure below, which plots the oil price against the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond. In this case, correlation is causation. Debt buyers are pricing in an inflation premium.

And let’s not ignore the 30-year mortgage rate, which moves in tandem with the 10-year yield plotted about. It’s gone from just below 6% pre-war to 6.75% this AM. For a purchaser of the median home, that’s a $200 higher monthly payment. And, as I noted the other day, this spike also shuts down the refi market.

Now, add in the tariffs and their impact on not just inflation, but on the potentially more serious problem of higher inflationary expectations. Higher war-induced inflation is like a wasp that got into your house. De-anchored expectations are termites. Here are two of the market-based measures of inflationary expectations that the Fed tracks. They’re drifting up in a way that even Warsh won’t be able to blow off. Trump will be lucky if the Fed board moves to a neutral bias vs. a hiking bias.

I could go on. As I pointed out here, the decline in net immigration, in tandem with we aging boomers, has significantly dinged labor force growth, which in turn reduces our potential GDP growth rate.

But I think I’ve made my point. Going back to my airplane analogy, the pilot is jerking the controls such that we’ve got huge turbulence in what should otherwise be clear skies. Remember, these nut jobs inherited a very solid economy.

The question then, is where does this go from here? I can think of one path that’s at least mildly positive. While Trump seems increasingly untethered—that $1.8bn slush fund and you-can-never-audit-me stuff is truly bananas, corrupt, and unlawful—it wasn’t that long ago that he evinced some fear of the bond market. Last April, a spike in bonds led him to pull back on the Liberation Day tariffs (the ones that have since been found illegal, by his own, personal SCOTUS majority!).

Which raises the scenario wherein he gets spooked by the spike and ends the war. For the record, this appears to be what the stock market is betting on, though, that said, those guys seem stuck in an optimism derived from smoking large bowls of hopium. But in terms of bond yields, if you look at the oil/yields figure above, it’s reasonable to expect at least some share of that inflation premium to come off pretty quickly.

But that leaves us with, as my pal Mark Zandi put it to me, “massive treasury bond issuance given surging deficits and eroding safe haven status.” I’ve argued that such pressures show up as a higher term premium: the extra yield bond investors require to offset the risks of locking up their money for longer maturities. Well, we’ve got a spike there too:

(I used the 5-year because that’s closer to the blended rate the Treasury pays on our publicly-held debt.)

To be sure, term-premia are still low in historical terms, but my point is that if we’re listing the big economic problems on which Trump’s cheeseburger-stained fingerprints are evident, fiscal recklessness is on the list.

As Keynes said, “when the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?” (Burn!). So, consider my prior view that presidents have little to do with the economy outside of shocks to be firmly updated.

I long for the day when I can revert back to the old view.