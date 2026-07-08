Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Marilena Aquino de Muro's avatar
Marilena Aquino de Muro
3h

Thank you, Jared and Ryan, for your insightful article and clarifications. My main takeaway is that the timing of the AI bubble is crucial. How will it impact ordinary people like us who are just trying to get by in this economy? Will this future AI bubble affect all of us as badly as the housing bubble did? I have a strong dislike and distrust for Musk and others like him, so it's reassuring to know that you'll be keeping an eye on the AI bubble they are creating!

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LM
4h

Thank you for this. A very persuasive case for an AI bubble! I have just one even more pessimistic quibble:

You argue that having half the IPOs investing twice as much is anti-bubble vis-a-vis the dot-com bubble, but isn’t the opposite just as possible? I don’t have any data, but theoretically speaking, isn’t a far less diverse portfolio concentrated in far fewer firms even riskier than the dot-com basket of firms? This time there won’t be any pets.coms to absorb the losses. Just a thought…

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