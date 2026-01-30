I could see a worse choice for Fed chair than Kevin Warsh. He’s a former governor who was there during the financial crisis when Bernanke was chair. He’s not a pick out of left right field. The markets know him, for what that’s worth. He’s not who I would have picked if I had my choice of anyone, but definitely could have been worse given the actual choice set. Hard to tell, but there’s a good chance he’ll be considerably more independent from Trump than some of the other choices, even if that’s not how he’s sold himself. As I stress at the end, everyone, myself included, should give him a chance to see where he takes this gig.

And remember, when it comes to voting on interest rates, he’s one of 12 votes. The chair’s vote gets no extra weight.

All that said, here’s the thing. It really seems like nobody over there in the White House read anything the man wrote!

Obviously, he sold himself to Trump as someone who would do the president’s bidding re low interest rates, with monetary policy as endless stimulus to give Trump the lowest rates and the fastest growth. And it’s a sign of his political prowess—which is highly praised, btw; he’s known more for that than econ prowess—that he convinced Trump he’s that guy.

But the Fed that Warsh wants is very different from the one Trump wants.

He’s a stone-cold hard money guy, who would like the Fed to do much less with its balance sheet, to significantly reduce its bond-buying, at least in normal times, and to upweight the inflation mandate relative to the employment mandate.

Read this speech. He’s long known to be highly critical of the Fed’s buying longer-maturity U.S. Treasuries (“quantitative easing”), at least outside of full-on crises. He forcefully argues—though he’s also prone to word salad and unintelligible vagaries: “Kant, Locke and Rousseau, none conceived of a central bank like ours;” who says stuff like that!?—that the Fed’s bond-buying supports irresponsible, damagingly expansionary fiscal policy. To be clear, he’s not the only one who thinks that, but I’ll tell you someone who decidedly doesn’t! That would be the guy who just nominated him.

He’s also, incorrectly in my view, hostile to foundational Fed practices: “I do not find the current Fed policy of ‘data dependence’ of much real value. We should care little about two numbers to the right of the decimal point in the latest government release. Breathlessly awaiting trailing data from stale national accounts-- subject to significant, subsequent revision-- is evidence of false precision and analytic complacency.”

That may sound good but I’d call it mostly nonsense. The Fed is not data-point driven. Powell’s said this many times. They don’t react to data outliers. They’re data-trend driven, which is exactly what you want them to be, given the vast uncertainties re our limited understanding of the economy and its reaction to monetary policy actions.

That’s what I find missing most from Warsh’s writings: a humility about our limited understanding. You really don’t want a Fed chair who thinks they know more than they do, are impenetrable to evidence that doesn’t fit their model, and are therefore too uninterested in what’s unfolding before them, unwilling to incorporate new information, change course, update priors. I definitely don’t know Warsh well enough to describe him that way, but it’s something I’ll be watching for, assuming he’s confirmed, on which I’d put high odds.

Of course, we should all be open minded and give the man a chance to show what he’s about in one of the world’s truly challenging jobs, one that’s a lot more challenging in the age of Trump. For all the posturing and confusing writings, I still give him a clean slate as he gets started, wish him the best, and will be pulling for him to make the right calls.

But he’s still a weird choice, one that suggests no one vetted his writings!