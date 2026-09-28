I gave a talk the other day wherein I opened by asserting that I’ve never seen such a wide gap between overall, or macro, economic conditions and how regular folks are experiencing the economy, or micro. If that’s true, and I’ll defend it herein, it has high political salience 36 days before the midterms.

The fact that affordability challenges are wedged between overall growth and consumer sentiment (aka vibes), doesn’t guarantee D success. The other day, a Mainer told me that Susan Collins is on a first-name basis with 51% of Maine voters. But should Ds win seats in 5-weeks-and-a-day, affordability and Trump’s negative contributions therein will be a big reason why. (I also suspect some degree of thermostasis is in play, but that’s for another day.)

The Current Status of the Vibes Gap

In terminology that evolved (originating with Kyla Scanlon) during the pandemic recovery, the vibes gap remains alive and well, or not well, if you catch my drift. That said, by some measures, it doesn’t jump out at you, as I’ll show in a moment (by other measures, it does). Still, when it comes to what’s in the wedge between macro results and micro perceptions, gas/diesel price increases, along with price-pressures adjacent to diesel, including food costs (almost all food requires trucking and almost all trucking requires diesel) and forthcoming heating costs, do a lot of the lifting on their own.

One popular way to assess the vibes gap is to run a common prediction model of an econ sentiment measure (using the unemp rate, real spending, S&P, and inflation) and forecast forward during the vibes era to see if the model holds up. With the UMich sentiment indicator, it does not (hold up). Blue is actual index values, red (green?…color blind) is predicted, based on running the model through 2019 and predicting forward based on actual values of the variables noted above.

I’ve come to view the UMich in recent years as biased down—i.e., too negative (read about why here). If you run the same exercise with the Conference Board (CB) confidence index, you get a smaller gap, but it’s believed the CB index is more job focused and UMich more price focused.

Since affordability is more price driven, I like to look at the Morning Consult sentiment index, which you can think of as UMich without the negative bias. Here are the two together, indexed to 100 in Jan18. Both tanked in the pandemic and again as inflation took off, and both trended up some as inflation trended back down to earth. After that, the more reliable MC starts tracking down in ‘25, as does the CB data above too.

But don’t get hung up on the modelling or biases. No matter how you cut it, sentiment/confidence is weak relative to pre-pandemic and, to varying degrees, relative to where it “should” be based on history.

The Economy Is Pretty Strong Except For…

Readers know this list, so I’ll be brief. Real GDP and productivity growth have been strong, unemployment low, layoffs particularly low (Axios points out this AM that UI claims are near 57 year lows!), job growth pretty good (lower than recent years, but that’s partially due to much slower labor-force growth), and financial markets delivering strong returns, which are in turn generating a wealth effect that’s supporting solid consumer spending (reliable empirical finding: every dollar of added wealth generates 2-3 cents more spending).

..The People In It

The bottom half don’t hardly own any stock (though many middle-class families at or near retirement have securities in their retirement-savings plans). Thanks to war-juiced inflation, real hourly wages have been down for five-months running on a yearly basis. Other wage data show that labor’s share of national income at an all-time low and falling, while profit shares are hitting records.

I find this wage data to be just absolutely terrible—that low- and middle-wage working people, playing by the rules, trying to get by, already stressed by price pressures, are facing declining or weak real wage growth because Trump and his enablers got us into this unnecessary, ever-escalating conflict and they’re clueless as to how to get out of it.

If that doesn’t generate “throw-the-bums-out” energy, nothing will. Collins may know every voter in Maine, but they should hold their “friend” accountable (yes, she and other vulnerables have shifted to opposition, but her record on this and other issues speaks for itself; like the rest of her party, she’s been a Trump enabler).

And then there’s prices. I noted energy prices above, but SIEPR director, top health economist, and my friend Neale Mahoney shared these striking, forthcoming health-care cost figures:

Much like the war-inflation, the ACA premium spike is, as the figure states, policy driven, as Congressional Rs allowed much-needed subsidies to expire. Far more people are affected by the rise in employer health-coverage costs (~160 million get health insurance through work), which gets passed onto them in higher premiums and lower wages. It’s one reason why many candidates are running on doing something about this (e.g., El-Sayed is very strong on healthcare reform).

Interest rates, another salient price, are up, as I’ve discussed in many posts. I just checked the 30-yr fixed rate mortgage, which is 7.4% this morning, up from 6% prewar.

So, What Does It All Mean?

It’s not rocket—or political—science. People are unhappy with an economy that they perceive as not reaching them, as blocking their kids’ opportunity set (e.g., higher education, home ownership), as being driven by a president who calls their affordability concerns a “hoax” as he aggressively makes life a lot less affordable, while having to listen to weirdo tech billionaires tell them that their new invention will either dis-employ them, kill them, or both.

These are the political-economic dynamics, as I read them, going into the midterms. They should be a recipe for significant political change. That requires fair elections, and we know the other side is trying hard to cheat. The question then becomes can the system hold.

We shall see. FTR, I’m voting early, in person.