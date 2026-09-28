Jared Bernstein

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Necia L Quast's avatar
Necia L Quast
Sep 28

There is also a lot of subtle damage people can see and feel on the local level that don't necessarily show up in aggregate numbers. Lots of farmers and rural areas facing tough times, crops that go unpicked mean shorter local processing seasons, tariffs have a hit a lot of small businesses. Hundreds of thousands of federal jobs cut, and losing a dozen decent paying jobs has a knock on impact in small communities, park service jobs, public health jobs, BLM , conservation Corps, and a on federal money that supported state and local government jobs. The tourism industry down especially visitors from Canada. Businesses are still there but customers are fewer, maybe spending less and margins are squeezed. Food bank demand is up. Even if you are doing okay you have neighbors who aren't and some of them were pillars in the local economy not just those who lived closer to the edge. I come from a well to do rural area where the impacts are pretty visible.

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Mark Wheeler's avatar
Mark Wheeler
Sep 28

Thanks for the link to the Alexander Kustov piece. “Relative preferences” are the stuff of polls and vibes, “absolute preferences” are harder to measure. So, I think the takeaway is that the ideological gestalt of political parties means public policy will invariably overshoot or undershoot absolute preferences. And, in the case of hot-button issues, probably simultaneously under and overshooting.

Thermostasis is a PoliSci invention. No doubt that if adopted by economists, absolute preference will come to be shortened to something like p*.

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