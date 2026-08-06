I understand that the “battle for the soul of the Democratic Party!” between establishment and leftward Ds makes good copy. It’s just not an accurate description of what’s going on.

Abdul El-Sayed, the winner of the very tight Michigan Senate D primary race, “rejected the conventional framing of his race altogether; voters, he said, do not walk around wondering where exactly they stand on some “left-right spectrum,” but, rather, “how I can afford my rent.”

“I think the better way to think about politics is top-down: people who are locked out versus people doing the locking out…It’s not that we keep whiplashing back and forth from different extremes of the party. It’s that we keep going back to the buffet and not finding what we want.” (New Yorker)

I’ll get back to these politics, but let’s look at some data. I was on the NPR show 1A yesterday, wherein Kassandra Martinchek from the Urban Institute made the following points:

1 in 4 working-age adults used credit cards to purchase food for their families and experienced repayment challenges.

Nearly 1 in 10 working-age adults used Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options to pay for groceries; among them, 1 in 3 (34.8 percent) missed a BNPL payment.

Nearly 1 in 5 working-age adults (19.6 percent) reported paying for groceries with savings not intended for daily expenses.

Nearly 1 in 20 working-age adults (5.2 percent) used cash from a recent payday loan to purchase groceries.

[M]ore than half of low- and moderate-income working-age adults who paid for groceries with credit cards did not always pay the full balance, compared with just over a third of higher-income adults.

More working-age adults reported using a credit card to pay for groceries and not always making the minimum payment in 2025 than in 2023 (an increase of 1.6 percentage points, from 7.1 percent in 2023 to 8.7 percent in 2025).

The conversation drifted into a version of the same one I’ve been having for five years: how can the above facts be true (and this is just groceries; we could uncover similar dynamics for housing, childcare, utility bills, etc.) and yet the economy’s trucking along at a good clip, unemployment’s on the low side, and the stock market is generally booming?

I thought about that this AM when the ‘26Q2 productivity report came out showing that the BLS measure of labor’s share of output is at an historical low, and tanking fast (this is the share of output going to workers’ compensation).

As I wrote about here, there are some measurement issues with this series, which biases it down some, but I’ve no reason to think their impact has grown over time meaning the direction of travel here is accurate.

It’s a compelling picture that helps to answer the question re good macro/bad micro, or, as I put it on 1A, “the economy’s doing okay, except for most of the people in it.”

Which shifts us back to the politics.

There are always many forces in play when party dynamics move in the way they appear to be moving now, and I don’t want to reduce everything to economic inequality and affordability. Certainly, support for Israel played a role in the MI D primary, though from what I could tell, this was not just a far left thing. Frustration about our long and uncritical support was widespread.

But I believe that what is motivating this shift is less spectrum politics—where do you locate of the left-right continuum?—and more just about voters being fed up with a status quo that’s failing to help them. The ongoing Trumpian policy abuse of working-class people’s ability to make ends meet is just the latest disappointment.

Thus, most voters are asking some version of the title of this post. Of course, this sets up campaigns wherein every candidate will claim to make things more affordable, just as Trump did. Which leaves voters trying to discern who means it and who is BS’ing them.

This, in turn, has come down to questions of does this guy/gal get what I’m going through, why my life has become so tough, and, most importantly, will s/he really—I mean REALLY—fight for me?!

Such questions are not wholly divorced from spectrum politics. Establishment, status quo candidates will have a harder time than outsiders convincing voters that they’re truly in the fight. But el-Sayed is right, and his successful campaign is exhibit A of all the above points. Same for Mayor Mamdani, of course. But same for relative centrists like Gov’s Spanberger and Sherrill.

It ain’t about the labels, folks. It’s about the fight.