Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Steven Beller's avatar
Steven Beller
18hEdited

A propos, I recently posted this on “spectrum politics”:

The Economist is calling El-Sayed a member of America’s “far left” (sic!). I don’t think there is any better example of how the mass media, especially its more right-wing bits, have ENTIRELY LOST THEIR COMPASS about what counts for far left, left, center-left, center-right, right and extreme right in ideological and policy terms. El-Sayed is a PROGRESSIVE, he sees himself as a capitalist who believes monopolies should be regulated ( i.e. progressivism). He also wants universal health care of sorts, AS EXISTS IN THE REST OF THE CAPITALIST WORLD. IS THE REST OF THE WORLD, France, Germany, the EU, “far left” Mr. Economist? Meanwhile the mass media continue to call the American right, including Trump supporters , “conservative” when most of them now are actually radical, extreme Regressives. We won’t get to rebalance our tortured world politics until we get to understand how hopelessly far to the neo-liberal/“conservative”, oligarch-friendly right things have swung since 1980. And start calling things as they actually are on a properly balanced spectrum. Refusing to accept the fatuous, fearmongering description of El-Sayed as “far left” would be a start.

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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
18h

“The economy’s doing okay, except for most of the people in it.” Great line!

I just finished listening to Jon Stewart’s interview (on his podcast) with PA Senator John Fetterman. Fetterman railed against the DSA, claiming that “leftist” candidates running for office as Democrats can’t win in the general election. But it’s clear that progressive candidates are responding to the needs and concerns of voters who feel like the Democratic Party hasn’t addressed them. Mainstream Democrats working to exclude these candidates risk alienating the working class.

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