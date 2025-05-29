“Court Strikes Down Trump Tariffs”

So reads the headline in this AM’s WSJ, as last night a three-judge panel of the Court of International Trade unanimously ruled that President Trump had vastly overstepped his authority in applying many—not all—of the tariffs that comprise his trade war.

Let’s quickly go through what the decision means for the tariffs, why the court decided as they did, what recourse Trump has to fight back, and what it all means for the economy.

BLUF: This is very good day for democracy and a very bad one for king-like authoritarianism. Trump can and likely will pursue other paths that are still open to him, and he’ll appeal this decision, possibly all the way to the Supreme Court, wherein the majority is way too prone to ignore both law and precedent, and to give him what he wants. But this is clearly a powerful rebuke to the president and a heavy blow against his destructive trade war.

What Happened?

A three judge panel (Reagan, Obama, and Trump appointees) of the Court of International Trade ruled that President Trump widely overstepped his authority when he imposed the sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries (the “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs), including those on China.

As Axios put it, “the judges said an injunction wasn't enough — they issued a summary judgment invalidating and blocking almost all of Trump's trade levies to date.” The panel wrote: “The challenged Tariff Orders will be vacated and their operation permanently enjoined,” meaning absent a stay of execution of their decision—unlikely, from what I’m reading—these tariffs have to come off quickly. The court granted the administration 10 days to stop collecting these import taxes.

The core of the judgement was Trump’s misuse of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to justify the sweeping, reciprocal tariffs. The court correctly recognized that a) there was and is no such trade-induced emergency as specified in the law, and b) “The court does not read IEEPA to confer such unbounded authority” on the president.

Just to squeeze a little (political) economics in here, I’ve written extensively about the false reality in which the Trump administration resides, of which one particularly phony pillar is that the economy was badly broken when they took office. This is an ancient authoritarian play, an attempt to create leverage to violate established norms, institutions, and even laws to handle the false emergency.

But, of course, the economy in late ‘24 was fine, with solid GDP growth, strong consumer spending, low unemployment, good job growth, downward-trending inflation, and real wage gains. The trade deficit, which Trump explicitly cited to justify the emergency and invoke the IEEPA, was in the familiar range of -3%, a point that court itself elevated in rejecting this line of argument.

In fact, Trump tried to argue that the emergency was evident in the extent to which the trade deficit was dragging down real GDP growth. But the data show nothing of the sort. It’s a bit early in the day to hit you over the head with some heavy econometrics, so here’s a simple scatterplot of yr/yr real GDP growth and the trade deficit as a share of GDP, 1970-now. There’s nothing to see here.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean persistent trade deficits are always and everywhere benign. See the China Shock literature. There are communities, particularly manufacturing communities, that have been lastingly hurt by unmanaged global competition. But, as the court unequivocally recognized, there was no emergency when Trump took office wherein the aggregate trade deficit was dragging down the U.S. economy. In fact, they explicitly argued that the trade deficits shown above do not constitute an “unusual and extraordinary” threat.

What happens now?

The administration has already appealed, but, as noted, absent a stay, they are instructed to quickly stop collecting these tariffs. They could, of course, disobey the court, but I doubt it. The markets, which are poised for a very strong open on the back of this decision, would react very badly to that.

The decision also throws any negotiations around the reciprocal tariffs into disarray. I assume most countries will pause any such ongoing discussions.

Goldman Sachs researchers have a useful note out this morning on the tariff paths still open to the president, of which there are quite a few:

The ruling blocks 6.7pp [percentage points] of tariff increase since the start of the year: the 10% baseline tariff (worth 3.6pp on the effective tariff rate), the 20pp additional tariff on imports from China (2.7pp), and 25% tariff on non-USMCA compliant imports from Canada and Mexico (0.4pp) all relied on the IEEPA authority. The ruling should have no impact on tariffs imposed under Sec. 232, which includes the tariffs on steel, aluminum, and auto imports (2.7pp) nor should it have implications for the Trump administration’s ability to impose other sectoral tariffs under Sec. 232, which could add another 4.9pp to the US average effective tariff rate if all the pending investigations result in 25% tariffs. The court also noted that the President could use Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose tariffs of up to 15% for up to 150 days to address a balance of payments deficit, and Sec. 301 to address unfair trade practices.

Will they pursue these other tariff paths while they’re appealing the new decision? I’m genuinely unsure but perhaps maybe not. As readers know, my overview of trade war politics is that while Trump may reside in an alternative reality, his survival instincts are second to none. He knows the trade war is a loser in this regard, highly unpopular from the WSJ to MSNBC, from consumers to businesses. Which is why he’s been mostly off-ramping for weeks now. There’s even a new acronym on Wall St.—TACO: “Trump always chickens out.”

OTOH, he’s also engaged in a different war, the one with the judiciary and may well feel he has to fight back to regain and maintain any semblance of authoritarian leadership.

What does it mean for the economy?

That depends on which of the above paths the administration pursues. As usual, the stock market, which spikes up wherever it sniffs offramp activity, is poised to pop in today’s open, but longer term, if the administration only half-heartedly fights back, this will signal they get the trade war is bad politics and that will be very good for businesses and consumers.

If, as the Goldman note suggests, they start pumping up the effective tariff rate with all those other pathways still open to them, then we’re pretty quickly back in the throes of the trade war, with all its accompanying damage to commerce and prices. One other reason to worry about that path is that, while they tend not to talk about (probably because it proves exporters do not “eat the tariffs), the administration probably does not look favorably on losing revenues from the 10% base tariff, the 30% China tariff, etc.

Another scenario is particularly concerning. If they appeal this to the Supreme Court and win, that will be a major blow to the domestic and global economy, as well as a strong vote for Trump’s authoritarian project.

But for now, this is a great, just, correct, uplifting decision and further evidence of a fundamental fact that I live by these days, and hope you do too: REISTANCE IS NOT FUTILE!