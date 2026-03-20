Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Lary Doe's avatar
Lary Doe
12h

Yet they weren't able to find $70-90B for enhanced ACA subsidies?

One of the lesser discussed functions of National Security is the physical health of the nation.

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
12hEdited

It’s reasonable to speculate about potential self-dealing grifts associated with DoD’s request (“never let a good crisis go to waste”).

It’s reasonable to demand precise, binding accountability for each additional appropriated USD.

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