Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein

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Daniel Luria's avatar
Daniel Luria
3h

Your presumption that, if anything, rates should be raised strikes me as ill-advised. This is like "Covid": the inflation is caused by physical shortages, not excess demand. Higher rates won't reduce demand for diesel or jet fuel.

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
3h

Warsh is politically astute, he knows which way the wind is blowing, I absolutely agree with you, a narrowing FED footprint and a incremental restructuring of the FED, controlling the flow of data, the old story of the frog in tepid water slowly heating up…

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