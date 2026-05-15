I’m not exactly sure when Kevin Warsh going to be officially sworn in, but today is Powell’s last day as Fed chair, and his replacement is confirmed and ready to take over. Since I was just on CNN kibitzing about this, let me share some thoughts.

The title of the post references that old joke where the guy sees a dog chasing a bus and asks the dog, “what are you going to do with it if you catch it?”

It’s a good analogy for the tough spot in which the incoming chair finds himself.

—Of course, Trump put him there to lower rates, same way he put Stephen Miran there to lower rates, which Miran voted to do every chance he got.

—But Miran has resigned his seat to make room on the board for Warsh, given Powell’s decision to stay on.

—At this point, I’d be thoroughly surprised in any of the voting members argued for a rate cut at the June 16-17 meeting. To the contrary, inflationary movements since the last meeting have come in above expectations for the CPI and PPI. That may not be the case for the April PCE—the deflator that Fed tracks most closely—but it’s expected to remain elevated and sticky.

—Thus, absent Warsh, or even not-absent-Warsh, I’d expect the June 17th FOMC statement to shift from a cutting bias to a neutral bias. If that’s not the case, look for even more dissenters than last time.

—And there’s no way, at least no way I can imagine, that Warsh is the sole dissenter in the other direction, i.e., for a rate cut. ChatGPT assures me that never in the history of the Fed has the chair been the sole dissenter.

So, what’s an incoming Fed chair—one who’s got his nominator breathing down his neck—to do??

The answer, I suspect, is to go all process-y instead. For all his talk about honoring Fed independence, he likely feels he has to send some kind of signal to Trump. As former Fed economist David Wilcox wrote in a piece on the Bloomberg terminal (paywalled): “His best move may be to launch a range of other initiatives not directly related to near-term rate decisions, aimed at fulfilling his vow to bring “regime change” to the institution.”

That way he signals to Trump that he’s taking the institution in a different direction from Powell, upsetting the status quo, etc. What might such changes look like?

—Dial back “forward guidance.” Also called “open-mouth operations,” this is where the Fed telegraphs to markets and the rest of us what their next move might be, i.e., explaining their “reaction function.” Warsh has argued, not without merit, that such statements risk locking members into future moves that might end up being less-than optimal, given economic changes in the interim. But markets may well balk at the prospect of getting less info from the Fed about their future moves.

—As Wilcox notes, Warsh could announce the launch of “a study of how to shrink the Fed’s balance sheet. Doing so would be one way to address Warsh’s long-held conviction that the Fed has too big a footprint in financial markets.” A challenge here is that a “smaller balance sheet would put upward pressure on longer-term rates,” at a time when there’s already pressure on long rates. In fact, just this AM, the 30-year US Treasury bond just hit a 19-year high, stemming from war pressures on inflation along with elevated public debt:

As I recently wrote up, we’re now carrying public debt that’s 100% of our $32 trillion GDP, a fact Trump has his fingerprints on (deficit-financed budget bill), leading him to explicitly push the Fed to help him monetize the debt (the Fed buys the extra gov’t debt, keeping rates low to lessen the nation’s debt servicing burden). But doing so would not just further juice inflationary pressures; it would threatening to de-anchor inflationary expectations, a much bigger and more lasting problem for hitting the “stable prices” side of the Fed’s mandate.

These are all out-of-the-gate dynamics. Over the longer-term, which is what matters most re a new Fed chair who’s talking about “regime change,” Warsh has clearly been a shape-shifter and therefore hard to read, sounding hawkish when a D is president and dovish when an R’s in charge. But readers know I view him as a hard-money guy, favoring higher over lower rates, and far more concerned about the inflation side of the mandate than the full employment side.

If that’s right, it could eventually be a very different Fed from the one led by Bernanke, Yellen, Powell, and even latter-term Greenspan, wherein the benefits of full employment were recognized and elevated. But that’s no slam dunk. The key thing to remember re all of this Warsh-speculating is that when it comes to the Open Market Committee, he’s one person in a room of 19 headstrong Fed governors and regional bank presidents (12 of whom vote at each meeting).

He may be too seasoned a strategist to come into that classic meeting room blathering on about what a failure the institution has been and how he’s going to bang heads and change the process, the culture, the data they follow, their interactions with the media, their reaction function. If he evinces such restraint, it will a) show him to be a better leader than many believe we’re getting, and b) not go unnoticed by the Orange Menace.

Like I said: Dog, meet Bus.